Rear Adm. Darin Via Nominated as Navy Surgeon General

Navy Rear Adm. Darin Via, deputy surgeon general of the Navy since June 2022, has been nominated to serve as the service branch’s next surgeon general, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin announced Tuesday.

Via is currently deputy chief of the Bureau of Medicine and Surgery and director of the Medical Resources, Plans and Policy Division within the Office of the Chief of Naval Operations.

If confirmed, Via will succeed Rear Adm. Bruce Gillingham, the Navy’s 39th surgeon general, who has retired after four decades of active-duty service.

Via previously held various leadership roles at Naval Medical Center Portsmouth, including chairman of the Department of Anesthesiology, director for surgical services and operative support service line leader.

His military career also includes time as command surgeon of the U.S. Pacific Fleet and medical adviser to the commander of U.S. Central Command.