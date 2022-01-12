Cubic Hits 100K Module Milestone with MS-SE, M3X Platforms; Mike Knowles Quoted

Cubic Corporation manufactured 100,000 rugged compute and networking modules to U.S. defense customers in 2021, in what the company considers a business milestone.

The two modules in the most demand from defense, first responders and aid agency customers are the MS-SE and M3X platforms, the San Diego, California-based contractor said on Wednesday.

“Our team’s obsession with engineering excellence and market-leading innovation, combined with strong customer partnerships, has helped build the well-deserved trust our customers place in Cubic products. My thanks go to the Edge Compute & Networking team for their incredible hard work enabling us to reach the important 100,000-unit milestone.” Mike Knowles, president of Cubic Mission and Performance Solutions.

The platforms are able to cater to specific mission requirements through their chassis-less and modular design, enabling users to choose from a variety of interchangeable computing, switching, routing and battery-backed power modules.

The M3-SE is ideal for command post locations that necessitate multiple advanced applications and many users due to its modular Intel processing, Cisco networking and large-capacity storage to the tactical edge.

The compute and networking platform uses a small form factor to deliver low power, high performance profiles paired with infrastructure support. It is able to satisfy mission requirements that usually demand larger 19-inch rack servers.

The M3X expeditionary platform also has low power-to-performance ratios, Intel Xeon processing, Cisco networking and storage to the tactical edge.

With its chassis-less design and patented Raised Angle Connector for power and data, it is best suited for battalions and small teams, and reduces weight while strengthening system modularity.

The features of the M3X, like integrated battery backup and its hardened aluminum case, make it operable in harsh environments. While Cubic is headquartered in San Diego, its 100,000th module was manufactured at its Ashburn, Virginia location.

The contractor also received a two-year contract amendment from Public Service and Procurement Canada to provide live simulation support to the Canadian Army in December 2021. It is likely that their M3-SE and M3X modules will be used in this work.