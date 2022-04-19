Cubic Mission & Performance Solutions’ Lawrence Hollister Talks Innovating at ‘Speed of Need’ with Potomac Officers Club

Cubic Mission and Performance Solutions ’ Vice President Lawrence Hollister was featured in a recent Executive Spotlight interview with the Potomac Officers Club to shed light on his professional leadership method and share his thoughts on how to drive success in the government contracting industry.

In this excerpt from his spotlight, Hollister discussed how United States military services must shift their priorities and remain agile in order to respond to evolving national security needs in today’s defense landscape:

“Manufacturing, workforce and focused research and development are the three key challenges shaping a company’s ability to innovate at the speed of need. Technological superiority on the battlefield gives our U.S. servicemen and women the necessary advantage to take on and win against any adversary.

At a time of increasing global competition and rising tensions, the need for robust, fast defense innovation is clear. To maintain and increase our technological advantage, we must continue to seek new strategies and techniques to get innovative solutions to warfighter capability gaps and into the hands of our warfighters faster, but also more sustainably. At the same time, we must balance immediate priorities to extend the frontier of future defense capabilities.

Without this focus, the U.S. will eventually fall behind on the battlefield. There is no handbook for innovation – future successes will rely on the foundation of know-how and experience, built on decades of persistent focus from passionate professionals that desire to accelerate technology from the whiteboard to the warfighter.”

