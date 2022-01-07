BAE Systems Awarded $101.2M Navy Contract for USS Mitscher Modernization

BAE Systems has been awarded a one-year, $1.9 million contract from the U.S. Navy for maintenance and modernization on the USS Mitscher (DDG 57), a guided-missile destroyer. If all options are exercised, the docking selected restricted availability (DSRA) contract award could reach $101.2 million.

The defense contractor said Thursday that it will dry-dock the ship in its Norfolk, Virginia shipyard from March 2022 to April 2023. BAE will then perform underwater hull preservation work, support the Navy’s restoration of the ship’s Aegis combat system as well as its command and control equipment and refurbish living spaces for the ship’s 285 crewmembers.

There are over 1,100 personnel on hand at BAE’s Norfolk, Virginia shipyard, which Vice President and General Manager of BAE Systems Norfolk Ship Repair Mike Burneau anticipates as an asset to the process.

“With our subcontractor teammates and Navy personnel alongside, we will apply our experience with the DDG class to ensure this ship returns to the fleet mission-ready and fully capable to support our national security,” Burneau said.

USS Mitscher was commissioned in 1994 and named after Admiral Marc Mitscher, commander of the Navy’s main striking force during the second half of World War II.

In June 2021, BAE Systems was tapped to perform maintenance and modernization on the USS San Diego (LPD 22), an amphibious transport dock .