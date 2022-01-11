Amentum Receives $462M Navy Contract to Provide Atlantic Undersea Range Services; CEO John Vollmer Quoted

Amentum has been awarded a 10-year, potential $462 million contract by the Naval Undersea Warfare Center for range operations and maintenance support services.

The contract will fund work with the Atlantic Undersea Test and Evaluation Center (AUTEC), a large-area, deep-water range owned by the Navy, the Germantown, Maryland-based defense contractor reported Tuesday.

John Vollmer , CEO of Amentum and a five-time Wash100 award winner, expressed enthusiasm for the opportunity to partner with the Navy in support of AUTEC, citing the range as “unique,” and looking ahead to a successful test and training mission.

Amentum’s responsibilities will include providing AUTEC with program management and business operations services, security, and program documentation. They will also offer safety and environmental support, public works and base services, and logistics support.

In addition, Amentum will perform air and marine services and data acquisition, processing and analysis at the range.

The AUTEC checkpoints where the work will take place are Andros Island, Commonwealth of the Bahamas and West Palm Beach, Florida. Among the activities typically carried out at AUTEC are underwater research, testing and evaluation of anti-submarine weapons and sonar tracking and communications.

Amentum’s AUTEC contract was first announced in Dec. 2021 . It recently won a potential $147 million contract from the U.S. Air Forces in Europe to implement global prepositioned material services.

Under the latter contract, Amentum is expected to help store, maintain, reconstitute and outload equipment and execute contingency logistics support work.