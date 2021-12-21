Report: Space Systems Command to Undergo Another Reorg

Space Systems Command (SSC) led by Lt. Gen. Michael Guetlein is set for another reorganization that has been approved by Air Force Secretary and three-time Wash100 Award recipient Frank Kendall, Breaking Defense reported Monday.

The publication cited sources that say the planned move seeks to align the command’s acquisition programs with the Space Warfighting Analysis Center’s force designs and mission focus areas.

“It’s been signed off, and they’ve talked publicly a little bit about it but it’s not complete yet,” a space acquisition expert said of the planned reorg. “I think what Secretary Kendall is doing is, he wants to create SSC based on mission areas, rather than … a production corps, a development corps.”

The expert noted that the command would create mission area teams and “then use some kind of integration or cross-cutting organization to try and tie them together.”

The proposed SSC reorg comes as congressional members set their sights on advancing space acquisition reform and development of a resilient space architecture.

