Michael LaRouche: SAIC’s Rugged Apps to Secure Commercial Mobile Applications for Government Use

Science Applications International Corporation has launched its mobile application security and software scanning offering for government customers, Rugged Apps .

SAIC said Thursday its Rugged Apps offering fortifies mobile applications , protects against cyber attacks and meets strict National Information Assurance Partnership requirements for federal agencies.

Wash100 Award winner Michael LaRouche , president of SAIC’s national security and space sector, said that while government agencies want to use popular mobile applications for their missions, many of these commercial apps contain vulnerabilities and pose cybersecurity threats.

“Rugged Apps offers SAIC’s innovative scanning and testing services for these popular applications, enabling the demonstration of meeting the government’s rigorous security requirements,” LaRouche explained. “After commercial apps are ruggedized, they can be securely used by the military, federal agencies and state governments.”

The first Rugged Apps application available for use, Avenza Maps Pro , provides secure geographic information capabilities for governments, individuals, organizations and academic institutions.

SAIC’s launch follows its inaugural Rugged Apps Mobile Challenge contest in November, during which commercial app developers demonstrated mobile products featuring requirements such as end-to-end encryption, secure group chat and multi-mode communications. SAIC is planning additional app development competitions in 2022.

The launch also builds on SAIC’s recent third quarter fiscal year 2022 financial results , which reported a four percent increase in revenue.