SAIC Announces Four Percent Revenue Growth in Third Quarter 2022 Fiscal Year Results; CEO Nazzic Keene Quoted

Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC) announced its third quarter results for the company’s 2022 fiscal year on Monday. The company has reported that it increased its overall revenue to $1.9 billion, which represents a 4.4 percent revenue growth and includes 2.1 percent growth as well after excluding acquired revenues.

“Our strong results and sustained growth reflect the continued progress we are making in aligning SAIC with areas of increasing customer demand,” said SAIC CEO Nazzic Keene , who is also a four-time Wash100 Award recipient. We continue to see attractive opportunities to profitably grow our business.”

In addition, SAIC also reported its diluted earnings per share also increased to $1.22 and its adjusted diluted earnings increased to $1.85. The specific revenues for SAIC were also increased to $80 million when compared to last year’s third-quarter results.

The increase was due to the acquisition of Halfaker and Associates back in July as well as the accelerated growth of new and existing contract awards.

Other contract wins for SAIC included a $1.1 billion contract from the U.S. Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) to test and deliver the U.S. Navy’s MK 48 MOD 7 torpedo afterbody tailcones (AB/TC) and MK29 Mod 0 Warshot fuel tanks.

SAIC also secured a $200 million contract extension with the Department of State to continue providing engineering and design services, security, and operation and maintenance services for critical IT infrastructure.

“Our focus remains on positioning our portfolio and empowering our talented workforce to meet the needs of our customer, today and in the future,” Keene added.