Magellan Healthcare Launches Digital Emotional Wellbeing Program With NeuroFlow; Jeff Bringardner, Chris Molaro Quoted

Magellan Healthcare, the behavioral health division of Magellan Health , has developed a new digital wellness program, in collaboration with NeuroFlow , to help members manage stress, build resilience and improve overall health.

The Digital Emotional Wellbeing program , available Jan. 1, 2022, provides members with evidence-based videos, articles, digital cognitive behavioral therapy (DCBT) programs and personalized activities to help address a wide array of health and wellbeing issues, Magellan Healthcare said Tuesday.

Jeff Bringardner , senior vice president and general manager of commercial behavioral health for Magellan Healthcare, noted that the new program builds on the company’s established history of providing DCBT offerings recognized by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.

“We are excited to put our clinical expertise in the palms of our members’ hands and meet them where they are in their healthcare journey,” Bringardner said.

The new program will utilize Magellan’s clinical support and evidence-based resources, including its FearFighter and MoodCalmer DCBTs, along with NeuroFlow’s cloud-based platform to provide members with a confidential, secure application and website for improving their overall wellness.

NeuroFlow’s data shows that of the 80 percent of individuals who complete an initial assessment, 61 percent of users continue the program during the first month and 78 percent of users report symptom reduction.

“The possibility of a lifetime of improved mental health awareness can start with a single assessment, and we’re proud to collaborate with Magellan on a solution that empowers users to take an active role in their wellness,” commented Chris Molaro , CEO of NeuroFlow.

The new program announcement follows Magellan Healthcare’s launch of its elderly adult companionship and support program , in collaboration with DUOS, earlier this month.