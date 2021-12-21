Magellan Healthcare Launches In-Home Aging, Behavioral Health Support Program With DUOS; Dr. Caroline Carney Quoted

The behavioral health division of Magellan Health has launched a program meant to connect older adults with care coordination and companionship services to assist with health related needs and aging support.

Magellan Healthcare’s program, a collaborative effort with digital health company DUOS , is expected to help older individuals access healthcare, manage social isolation and address their behavioral health needs while retaining independence, Magellan Health said Monday.

“We look forward to our collaboration with DUOS, which will allow us to enhance our behavioral health offerings and expand our multi-disciplinary care teams through a personal assistant solution for older adults,” said Magellan Health’s Chief Medical Officer, Caroline Carney , M.D.

Dr. Carney added that the program aligns with Magellan Healthcare’s commitment to developing “high-tech and high-touch solutions” that take a holistic approach to “whole-person healthcare.”

Through the program, Magellan Healthcare will leverage DUOS’ existing service model that pairs trained personal assistants, called Duos, with members to offer a range of care and companionship services like working with healthcare providers to navigate health matters, arranging transportation and online grocery ordering.

Magellan Behavioral Health of Pennsylvania launched a pilot of the program in Northampton County recently, which deployed Duos to members’ homes for in-home support.

The program aims to address challenges surrounding social determinants of health, such as food insecurity, housing instability and poverty while assisting with chronic conditions and functional impairments. These mission areas are expected to improve members’ quality of life and reduce burdens to caretakers.

“As we focus on the social determinants of aging, it’s a crucial opportunity for us to meet members where they are in their healthcare journey and help them achieve a healthy, vibrant life,” commented Jim Leonard , CEO of Magellan Behavioral Health of Pennsylvania.