DOE National Labs to Support State Grid Resilience Efforts; Kelly Speakes-Backman Quoted

The Department of Energy‘s national laboratories will provide technical assistance to help states develop technologies and inform decisions that boost grid resiliency, reliability and decarbonization.

The Lawrence Berkeley, Pacific Northwest, Renewable Energy, Argonne and Oak Ridge national laboratories will support 21 public utility commissions on projects that encompass energy resilience, grid planning, distributed energy integration and environmental justice, DOE said Tuesday.

These one-to-two year projects will receive support from DOE’s Grid Modernization Initiative, which manages research and development in national pursuit of grid resiliency, security and reliability. DOE’s offices for fossil energy, nuclear energy, energy efficiency, cybersecurity and electricity collaborate on the initiative.

“Rapid technological advancements and clean energy goals present changes to the status quo—but also great opportunities for consumers,” said Kelly Speakes-Backman, principal deputy assistant secretary for DOE’s Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy.

The national laboratories will support public utility commissions in the following states:

Arkansas

California

Hawaii

Iowa

Indiana

Kentucky

Massachusetts

Maryland

Maine

Michigan

Minnesota

Missouri

North Carolina

New Jersey

New Mexico

Oregon

Rhode Island

South Carolina

Utah

Washington

Wisconsin