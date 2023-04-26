DOE’s Latest Grid Modernization Lab Call Earmarks $38M for Cybersecurity, Energy Justice Projects

The Department of Energy is awarding $38 million in grants to projects that will collaborate with national laboratories to develop electric grid resilience technologies.

The funding opportunity is part of DOE’s Grid Modernization Initiative, which has distributed over $330 million and teamed national labs with more than 100 utilities and organizations since 2016, the agency said Tuesday.

The latest GMI lab call is interested in proposals that can advance medium-power voltage electronics, as well as cybersecurity of electric utility infrastructure. The DOE is also looking for innovations in quantum computing to keep up with evolving grid operations.

Other areas of interest are grid energy justice through equitable operation and planning, and technologies for understanding and using climate data in load forecasting.