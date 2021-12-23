Alexander Macgillivray Named OSTP Principal Deputy CTO

Alexander Macgillivray, a technology law and policy expert, has rejoined the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP) to serve as principal deputy U.S. chief technology officer. He said in a tweet that growing the team of technologists at OSTP will be his top priority.

Macgillivray previously served as deputy U.S. CTO during the Obama administration. In this role, he worked with then-CTO Megan Smith with a focus on key priority areas, including the intersection of big data, privacy and technology and internet policy.

Prior to joining the government, Macgillivray served as general counsel at Twitter and deputy general counsel at Google.

He holds a bachelor’s degree from Princeton University and a juris doctorate from Harvard Law School.