What Are the Top Federal Government Contracts of Federal Resources Supply?

The Federal Resources Supply, a Noble Company, is a leading supplier of high-quality security, technical, and safety solutions, service contracts, and educational opportunities. It started as a small manufacturer representative of the U.S. Navy.

It has three decades of experience serving the federal government, warfighters, and local and state responders. Due to the company’s unparalleled service, it quickly expanded its customer base globally. Know the top federal contracts of Federal Resources Supply here!

1. Defense Logistics Agency Grants Special Operational Equipment (SOE) Tailored Logistics Support program, $33 Billion

Federal agency: Defense Logistics Agency

Defense Logistics Agency Year: 2021

2021 Contract type: Firm-fixed price, IDIQ

Firm-fixed price, IDIQ Contract period: 10 years

In March 2021, Federal Resources received a $33 billion contract from Defense Logistics Agency for its Special Operational (SOE) Tailored Logistics Support program. Under the contract, the company provides services and equipment to federal agencies, military commands, and authorized customers globally. The agreement contains two base years and four two-year options.

The scope of the contract includes covering the equipment purchases, incidental services, and other supplies, including eyewear vision, scuba diving equipment, air purification system, underwater tools, and more.

2. Homeland Security Department Requires Services for COVID-19 RT-PCR Testing Kits, $2 Billion

Federal agency: Department of Homeland Security

Department of Homeland Security Year: 2020

2020 Contract type: Indefinite-delivery indefinite-quantity

In November 2020, the Homeland Security Department announced that Federal Resources was selected as one of the awardees of the contract to supply COVID-19 testing solutions to the department. The $2 billion contract has a one-year base period with four additional one-year extensions.

The contract obliges the company to expand its pandemic response efforts by distributing Molecular Diagnostic test kits and testing services to the Department’s customers. These RT-PCR test solutions allow customers to adapt to the current situation and avoid virus transmission.

3. DOD’s Defense Logistics Agency Awards PPE Supply for Nursing Homes, $134 Million

Federal agency: Defense Logistics Agency

Defense Logistics Agency Year: 2020

2020 Contract type: Firm-fixed price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract

In April 2020, the Defense Logistics Agency signed a $134 million contract award to Federal Resources Supply to purchase gloves (64.4 million pairs), gowns (12.8 million), protective goggles (1.2 million pieces), and masks (1.8 million) for medical personnel.

It was distributed to 15,000+ nursing homes at skilled nursing facilities in Philadelphia, Washington D.C., Baltimore, New Jersey, and New York in response to COVID-19. This is in coordination with the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services and Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

4. DLA Awards Global Supply of Solar Stik Portable Power Equipment, $70 Million Expeditionary Contract

Federal agency: Defense Agency Logistics Troop Support

Defense Agency Logistics Troop Support Year: 2022

2022 Contraction duration: 5 years

In April 2022, it was announced that Federal Resources received a $70 million 5-year contract award from the Defense Agency Logistics Troop Support. Under the contract, Federal Resources will provide Solar Stik portable power equipment to the Heavy Equipment Procurement Program’s (HEPP) customers. Solar Stick is a woman-owned small business with SBA certification in the HUB Zone.

HEPP manages the purchase of various commercial heavy equipment for major suppliers. The equipment included under HEPP is agricultural and construction equipment, sweepers, scrubbers, trucks, cranes, and more.

5. U.S. Army Contracting Command Awards Contract for Procurement of 20 Armored Recovery Vehicles, $14 .6 Million

Year: 2021

2021 Contract type: Firm-fixed-price contract

Firm-fixed-price contract Contract end date: December 2021

In April 2021, Federal Resources received a $14.6 million contract award from U.S. Army Contracting Command. Under the contract, the company procured 20 armored recovery vehicles, technical manuals, spare parts, maintenance, and training, with an expected finish date on December 2021.

6. Army Tank-automotive and Armaments Command (TACOM) Awards Contract for Refilling of Fire Suppression Bottles and Systems, $19 Million

Federal agency: Army Tank-automotive and Armaments Command (TACOM)

Army Tank-automotive and Armaments Command (TACOM) Year: 2019

2019 Contract type: Firm-fixed price

Firm-fixed price Contract duration: 4 years

In April 2019, the Army Tank-automotive and Armaments Command (TACOM) awarded Federal Resources a $19 million contract award. The company is the sole awardee under the Fire Suppression Refill System (FSRS) Tool Load contract, providing specialized equipment to warfighters globally. It is a mobile fire refill system that ensures fire bottle systems and bottles can be safely refilled.

Also, the contract requires commercial components and tools incorporated into the system to reduce threats from ground vehicles and military ship explosions. The expected time of completion is on November 2023.

7. U.S. Air Force Awards Special Warfare Support, $950 Million

Federal Agency: Department of Defense

Department of Defense Year: 2020

2020 Contract type: IDIQ

IDIQ Contract duration: 10 years

In June 2020, the U.S. Air Force selected Federal Resources as one of the awardees for the multi-award contract worth $950 million. Under the contract, the selected companies will provide product support and training to over 3500 Air Force Special warfare operators and authorized users of special warfare platforms. Work is expected to end by 2030 and will be performed at different state locations.

