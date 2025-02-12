DARPA Invites Defense Contractors to EEI Proposers Day

The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency has opened the registration for a Proposers Day for its Embedded Entrepreneur Initiative, or EEI, program seeking to connect the agency’s technical teams with commercialization professionals to bring new market capabilities. The event will be held in person on Feb. 25 at Strategic Analysis in Arlington, Virginia, according DARPA’s SAM.gov post.

Prospective participants’ registration is through the https://creative.spa.com/darpa/diro/eei/pd/ website, with Feb. 18 as its deadline or until all slots are filled, the post noted. Organizations are limited to two representatives each at the event, and DARPA may hold a virtual Proposers Day if the forthcoming event generates enough interest.

Target Participants: DARPA R&D Contractors

The agency said the event’s target audience are firms that previously supported its research and development projects under a DARPA-funded program. Participants can include small- to medium-scale businesses or larger organizations like universities and large companies interested in a company spin-off.

EEI supports DARPA’s commercial strategy to provide vital commercial technologies to the Department of Defense and strengthen businesses servicing DOD needs. In 2021, the agency formed an industry accelerator to expand EEI’s commercialization efforts.

Under the EEI program, the participants are provided with go-to-market resources, such as tools, advice and business insights complementing their technical expertise. Besides potential opportunities to sell products to government and commercial customers, the program positions its awardees to attract U.S. investment.