Quiet NASA Supersonic X-59 Jet Moves Closer to Maiden Flight

NASA and Lockheed Martin have completed three engine run tests of the X-59 aircraft for its planned 2025 first flight under the agency’s Quesst program mainly addressing the noise pollution of supersonic flights. The performance of the plane’s modified F414-GE-100 engine met expectations during the tests conducted from October to January at Lockheed’s Skunk Works facility in Palmdale, California, NASA said Tuesday.

Engine Response Checks

One of the tests involved the aircraft’s hydraulics, electrical and environmental control systems, with the engine powered up but idling. Throttle checks were also performed to bring full power to the aircraft and maximum thrust from its afterburner. The third test checked engine reaction to swift throttle snaps to validate the engine’s instantaneous response.

According to Raymond Castner, X-59 propulsion lead at NASA’s Glenn Research Center in Cleveland, ground tests on the aircraft’s engine “have successfully progressed” as planned.

“We were getting smooth and steady airflow as predicted from wind tunnel testing. We didn’t have any structural or excessive vibration issues. And parts of the engine and aircraft that needed cooling were getting it,” Castner said.

Additional Pre-Flight Testing

Further tests before the X-59’s maiden flight include an evaluation of the potential electromagnetic interference of the aircraft. X-59 taxi tests will also be conducted as part of the preparations for the first flight.

Lockheed introduced the X-59 concept at the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics Aviation Forum in June 2019 and booked a five-year, $40 million NASA contract for the experimental aircraft in December 2020. The X-59 was formally unveiled in a rollout ceremony in January 2024 and passed a flight readiness review in May, transitioning its development to the airworthiness and flight safety tests.