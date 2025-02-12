Trump Names Intelligence Advisory Board Chair, Members

President Trump has selected former congressman Devin Nunes to chair an advisory board that will advise the chief executive on the country’s key security challenges and ensure that the Intelligence Community advances the administration’s America First agenda.

The White House said Tuesday Trump named 11 other members to the President’s Intelligence Advisory Board, or PIAB.

Devin Nunes’ Career Background

In addition to his role as chair of PIAB, Nunes is CEO of Trump Media & Technology Group.

He served as U.S. representative for California’s 21st congressional district from 2003 to 2013 and the state’s 22nd congressional district from 2013 to 2022.

During his time in Congress, the previous Wash100 awardee was chair of the House Intelligence Community. He also served as a member of Trump’s first transition team.

Other PIAB Members

Amaryllis Fox Kennedy

Brad Robert Wenstrup

Jeremy Katz

Joshua Lobel

Katie Miller

Reince Priebus

Robert O’Brien

Sander Gerber

Scott Glabe

Thomas Ollis Hicks

Wayne Berman

What Is PIAB?

PIAB is an independent element within the Executive Office of the President.

For over 60 years, the advisory board has provided the president with expert advice on the conduct of U.S. intelligence and has made every effort to ensure the strict confidentiality of its deliberations and communications and the objectivity of its advice.

The board assesses issues related to the adequacy, quantity and quality of intelligence activities; effectiveness of organizational structure, personnel and management; and performance of all federal agencies engaged in the collection, evaluation or production of intelligence or the execution of intelligence policy.

The board has access to all information needed to perform its functions.