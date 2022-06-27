U.S. Defense Budget 2022: How much does the United States spend on its Defense budget?

Federal agencies of the United States government obtain many things, from a tiny staple wire to types of machinery and even cyberspace activities. With various products and services acquired by the United States, one thing stands out – military spending.

National defense is a primary concern that is always brought up in the congressional budget office and white house because the United States’s federal government is one key to maintaining peace and order with countries around the globe.

That said, the United States spends billions of dollars on national security to keep up with international policy and overseas contingency operations.

Sources of the U.S. military budget

The Department of Defense receives an annual federal budget for military defense spending from the congressional budget office.

But before the federal government approves the budget request, it must collect funds from the following sources:

Personal income tax – a tax on a citizen's salaries, wages, and other income throughout the year. When a person's income increases, the taxable personal income increases.

Corporate income tax – the state and federal governments charge a corporate income tax (CIT) on a business's profits. However, a company may not pay a CIT if they use the "pass-through taxation," whereas the company taxes will be charged through the owner's tax return.

Social security tax – taxes under this category comes from Medicare, Social Security, and hospital insurance. There are also contributions from the federal workers' pension and payroll taxes for the railroad retirement system and unemployment insurance program.

How much of the budget is spent on defense?

The budget for a request for the fiscal year 2022 rose to $722 billion, which earns a defense budget increase of $17 billion from the 2021 fiscal year. According to Bloomberg, the Biden administration sent a budget request amounting to $737 billion for the Department of Defense in the fiscal year 2023.

Nonetheless, the budget request for the fiscal year 2022 will be broken down to Army with $173 billion, $212 billion budget request for Navy, and Air Force with a $213 billion budget request.

To give more insights about the 2022 Department of Defense contracting spending, here are a more detailed list base on the market forecast .

Aircraft – $72.7 billion

Construction Related Services – $40.5 billion

Ships and Submarines – $39.3 billion

Systems Development – $32 billion

Guided Missiles – $31.9 billion

Facility Related Services – $28.6 billion

Engines, Components & Spt Eq – $27.9 billion

Technical and Engineering Services (non-IT) – $24.3 billion

Management Advisory Services – $21.1 billion

IT Applications – $20.2 billion

What is the US defense budget for 2021?

United States Defense budget for the fiscal year 2012 to 2021 focused on military research and development (R&D), resulting in an upscale demand of 24 percent, which made a downfall of 6.4 percent for arms procurement funding over the same period.

The United States defense budget and military spending in the year 2021 went into an amount of $801 billion, dropping 1.4 percent from 2020. However, the US Military burden decreased slightly from 3.7 percent of GDP in 2020 to 3.5 percent in 2021.

According to Alexandra Marksteiner, research for SIPRI Military Expenditure and Arms Production Programme, “the increase in R&D spending over the decade 2012-21 suggests that the United States is focusing more on next-generation technologies.”

What is the DoD budget for 2022?

The Biden administration proposed a defense department budget to Congress amounting to 759 billion dollars . The $715 billion will be allocated to the air force, Navy, Marines, and the whole Department of Defense (DoD). This also includes the defense spending budget for Overseas Contingency Operations (OCO).

2022 Defense Department budget rose to 1.6 percent compared to the previous fiscal year with a $703.7 billion military budget.

According to the statement by Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin III , the goal of the budget request for the fiscal year 2022 is to end the war that threatens global and national security. Aside from the rising military challenges they face from China and Russian aggression, the defense spending budget request will also be used for innovating solutions for the worsening climate crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic.

What percent of the US budget is spent on military?

Military spending on defense accounts for more than 10 percent of the federal budget and nearly half of the discretionary spending. The annual federal funding accounts for around one-third of overall discretionary spending, including defense and non-defense spending.

The United States federal budget process showcases how much of the budget is allocated to a specific federal department or project. According to the 61st NDAA bicameral agreement , the United States will spend 777.7 billion dollars on the national defense budget for the fiscal year 2022.

Military spending provides the largest share of the federal budget in terms of percentage. Although the majority of the defense department spending is devoted to military-related expenses, there are more usage in the defense budget; they are:

Wages and salary

Military healthcare

Weapons maintenance

Equipment and training facilities

Purchases and development of new products

Military routine activities

Nuclear weapon programs

Military aid to foreign countries

This fiscal year’s federal budget for military spending includes funding for all five US military branches. As spending for national security and national defense rises, it generates more employment and stimulates the economy.

Government contractors constantly update themselves with the latest announcement of the United States and its budget allocation, mainly to see which industries will get the most for the fiscal year. The higher the allocated budget a specific department or industry has, the more contracting opportunities available for the government contractors. This also shows the percentage of the United States budget spent.

Which country has highest Defence budget?

The military departments of the United States are indeed one of the most lavish spenders in the market. However, they are not the only ones spending on the military, other countries do so. Some of them are even said to have the largest armies in the world in 2022, based on the number of active military personnel they have. Here are some details about those countries to give you some insights about them.

The United States

Military spending budget: $778 billion

Active military size: 1,390,000

The United States of America, with its 50 states, including Alaska and Hawaii, extends the Northern and Southern Borders in the Pacific Ocean. Having that said, the United States Armed Forces are known to be the most frightening force globally.

The Department of Defense (DoD) is one of the executive branch departments of the United States federal government. The Department of Defense supervises and coordinates all other federal departments responsible for national security and military operations.

China

Military budget: Estimated $252 billion

Active military size: 2,000,000

Currently, China has the world’s most significant active military force, with 2 million soldiers.

China’s national defense system has been built and improved with the support of the Constitution, the National Defense Law, and other common law jurisdictions. The entire state oversees defense-related operations. The People’s Republic of China’s National People’s Congress is the country’s highest governing body.

India

Military spending budget: $72.9 billion

Active military size: 1,450,00

The Government of India has the Ministry of Defense handling and managing the Indian Armed Forces. With more than 1.4 million active soldiers and having the world’s most enormous army volunteers, the country has been the second-largest military around the globe.

The elite group of Ministry of Defense soldiers is known as the MARCOS (Marine Commandos). Although they are training to fight for all terrains, MARCOS performs best in sea combat. Additionally, India’s Ministry of Defense has the world’s third-largest budget for national defense.

Russia

Military budget: $61.7 billion

Active military size: 850,000

The Russian military is divided into three branches: Russian Ground Forces, Russian Naval Forces, and Russian Aerospace Forces. Other service branches include Strategic Missile Troops and Russian Airborne Troops.

Russia has the world’s fifth-largest standing Army, with 900,000 active soldiers and two million reservists. The Russian Army is the world’s second most significant competitor behind the US military.

The United Kingdom

Military spending budget: $59.2 billion

Active military size: 194,000

The Majesty’s Armed Forces, or Britain’s Armed Forces, protects the country and its territories overseas and Crown Dependencies.

The British Army conducts military operations all around the world. Their mission includes peacekeeping, humanitarian assistance, counterterrorism, and the battle against international drug trafficking.

Saudi Arabia

Military budget: Estimated $57.5 billion

Active military size: 225,000

After the United States, China, India, Russia, and the United Kingdom, Saudi Arabia was the sixth country to spend the most on defense in 2021.

The Stockholm International Peace Research Institute claims that the United States supplies roughly 80% of Saudi Arabia’s armaments.

According to Cirium fleets data in FlightGlobal’s World Air Forces directory 2022, Saudi Arabia now has the most potent air force in the Middle East, with 897 aircraft in service.

Germany

Military spending budget: $52.8 billion

Active military size: 183,638

Germany is Europe’s largest country, with a broad range of landscapes and ecosystems.

The Bundeswehr refers to the armed forces of the Federal Republic of Germany. The Bundeswehr, which has 183,638 active-duty members and 81,000 civilians, is one of the world’s top 30 armed forces, second only to France in terms of European Union military power.

France

Military spending budget: 52.7 billion

Active military size: 205,000

The French Armed Forces are divided into three categories: Army, Navy, Air Force, and Space Force. In addition to the three main service branches, the French Armed Forces have a fourth military branch, the National Gendarmerie.

France’s armed forces are led by President Francois Hollande, the country’s Chief of the Armed Forces. France is well-positioned to defend its citizens and interests with a defense budget that ranks sixth globally and first inside the European Union.

Japan

Military budget: $49.1 billion

Active military size: 240,000

Japan is the largest island in East Asia, located in the northwest Pacific Ocean. By law, Japan is not allowed to have an army, but it does.

According to the Global Firepower rating site, Japan is presently ranked fifth in the world in terms of overall military power, trailing only the United States. Its defense spending is ranked sixth among 140 nations in 2021.

South Korea

Military spending budget: $45.7 billion

Active military size: 555,000

Because of its rich culture, South Korea is a well-known East Asian country on the southern half of the Korean Peninsula. Its border with North Korea is one of the world’s most highly fortified. However, traveling to South Korea is extremely safe.

South Korea’s military forces are officially known as the Republic of Korea (ROK) Armed Forces.

The ROK Armed Forces are one of Asia’s and the world’s most visible and mighty standing armies.