DOE to Back QIS Research Projects in High Energy Physics

The Department of Energy has announced the availability of $71 million in funding over five years to support 25 research projects that will advance the use of quantum information science, or QIS, to make new discoveries in high energy physics.

DOE said Thursday it selected the projects through a competitive peer review process as part of a funding opportunity announcement for the second iteration of the Quantum Information Science Enabled Discovery program, or QuantISED 2.0.

“Quantum information science is opening up new ways for us to understand and explore the universe,” said Regina Rameika, associate director of science for high energy physics at DOE. “With these projects, we are supporting scientists in developing quantum technologies that will empower the next generation of theory and experiment in high energy physics.”

Project Focus Areas

Some of the projects will explore superconducting qubits, atomic sensors and other QIS technologies to improve the sensitivity of experiments searching for new phenomena and use existing and near-future quantum devices to conduct data analysis at particle colliders and address problems in quantum field theory.