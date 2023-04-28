Missouri Fire Chief Richard Carrizzo Assumes Chairmanship of FirstNet Board; Gina Raimondo Quoted

Richard Carrizzo, fire chief for the Southern Platte Fire Protection District in Missouri, has been chosen as chairman of the board of the First Responder Network Authority.

He will take over the role for Stephen Benjamin, who resigned on March 31 to serve as director of the White House Office of Public Engagement, the National Telecommunications and Information Administration announced Thursday.

Carrizzo has been the district’s fire chief since 1995. In 2020, he was appointed as president of the International Association of Fire Chiefs. He is a member of the executive policy leadership of the Regional Homeland Security Coordinating Committee within the Mid-America Regional Council.

He was elected to the FirstNet board in 2018, and again in 2021. He became vice chair as well as chair of the advocacy committee.

“Rich Carrizzo has been an outstanding FirstNet Authority Board member who will bring strong leadership to the organization during the next phase of FirstNet implementation,” Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo commented.