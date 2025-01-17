SDA Seeks New Tech to Enhance PWSA Capability Layers

The Space Development Agency has issued a broad agency announcement to solicit new systems, technologies and capabilities to upgrade future tranches of the Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture, a U.S. military sensing, custody and data transport capability in low Earth orbit.

Published through the updated Systems, Technologies and Emerging Capabilities BAA, the requirements are anticipated to advance existing and upcoming capability layers and mission areas of the PWSA to address evolving warfighter needs, SDA said Wednesday.

Requirement for Novel Tech and Risk Reduction Prototypes

Specifically, SDA requires architecture studies, concepts of operations, modeling and simulation, system designs, key technologies and risk reduction prototypes, which will be used for resilient warfighter communications, advanced/alternate position, navigation and timing, advanced target custody, warning, tracking and defeat, and global battle management.

The effort will support SDA’s mission of developing and deploying certain areas of PWSA capabilities, including integrating leap-ahead improvements for the infrastructure’s transport, battle management, tracking, custody, navigation, and ground and launch layers.

Interested parties are advised to submit executive summaries and proposal abstracts ahead of their full proposals to ensure interest and funding availability. Submissions will be accepted until Jan. 14, 2026.