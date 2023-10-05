Meeting Airgility Inc.’s Leaders, Founders, Execs: Who Are They?

Airgility Inc.’s leaders, founders, & execs aim to create class-leading autonomous systems, unmanned aerial systems (UAS), optionally manned systems, and other control-intuitive products. By developing these game-changing products that solve real-world problems, they have become one of the pioneers in aviation design and manufacturing.

Airgility Inc.’s Leaders, Founders, Execs: Who Are They?

Airgility, Inc. Founders

Airgility, Inc. traces its roots to the University of Maryland’s Design, Build, Fly Team, who had an idea to add a propulsion system to the forgotten Vought V-173 “Flying Pancake.” This idea blossomed into a full-blown mission to push the boundaries of innovation in the drone industry to address the ever-evolving defense aerospace markets.

Pramod Raheja, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer

Pramod Raheja is the Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder at Airgility. He cultivates the overall growth across the company’s operations in aviation and aerospace, bringing over three decades of industry experience. Hiss leadership centers around a customer-focused management approach to boost business development and revenue generation.

Mr. Raheja’s portfolio comprises demonstrated success for enterprises including the Intelligent Office, mystaffNOW, Inc., The Founder Institute, MicroStrategy, Community, Safer Healthcare, and Atlantic Southeast Airlines. Most significantly, he has been a Captain at United Airlines since January 1997, capable of flying Airbus A320 and Boeing 777 and 727.

Evandro Valente, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer

Evandro Valente is the Chief Technology Officer and Co-Founder at Airgility. He acts as the company’s inventor of intellectual property, leading the realization of its vision through technical development and product design. Mr. Valente works closely with the CEO to expand the business’ initiatives through his functions in innovation, design, testing, evaluation, and flight testing.

Encompassing more than 14 years in vehicle design and fabrication, Evandro Valente played a crucial role in completing technology projects at the University of Maryland, Maritime Applied Physics Corporation, and Belcan Engineering. On top of his current role at Airgility, he has joined The AIRO Group as the Chief Engineer and Product Innovation Lead since June 2023.

Airgility, Inc. Advisors

Airglity’s founders work with advisors, helping them grow and further expand their products and systems. The advisors have a proven track record in defense and national security industries across the federal government and the commercial sector.

Gregory McDonough , Chief Financial Officer

Navin Ganeshan , Chief of Product, Gemini Data

Darrin Auito , JD MBA, Strategic Technology Advisor

David Bain , Serial Entrepreneur

Jewel Barlow, PhD , World-Renowned Aerodynamicist and Vehicle Dynamics Expert

Inderit Chopra, PhD , World-Renowned Rotor-Craft Expert

Timothy K. Koriuchi, PhD , Bio-Inspired Systems SME

Airgility, Inc. Members

At the core of their mission to build autonomous systems to solve real-world problems are Airgility members. They are highly qualified professionals with skills in various engineering fields focusing on robotics design, innovation, and development.

Zach Chase , Design and Integration Engineer

Andrew Lent , Manufacturing and Flight Test Engineer

Andre Luiz Gomes Ferreira , Robotics Engineer

Dipam Patel , Robotics Software Engineer

Niket Shah , Robotics Engineer

FAQs

What is Airgility, Inc.?

Airgility, Inc. is a leading designer and manufacturer of drones, autonomous systems, and unmanned aerial systems. Since its foundation in 2017, the company has envisioned increasing effectiveness by adapting and delivering strategic and tactical aerial products and solutions. This has anchored Airgility to come up with unique concepts to address real-world problems.

How does Airgility use artificial intelligence?

Autonomy is an integral part of Airgility’s capabilities for highly-capable systems. With the help of artificial intelligence, the company was able to develop products capable of:

Flying indoors without GPS

Conditional autonomy for sensing and navigation

De-risked flight ops to decrease flight training

Effective data gathering in flight operations

Autonomous solutions are an important player in pursuing technological advancements in the field. Airgility doubles down its investment in artificial intelligence to foster better autonomous flights in its products, including UAS and optionally manned systems.

What is the flagship product of Airgility?

Airgility, Inc. is the developer of the HorseSHU, a transitional VTOL aircraft. Positioned as the company’s flagship product, the aircraft’s thrust vectoring lifting body design is capable of moving and hovering at high speeds. Moreover, HorseSHU is able to take off and land vertically, allowing for more independent operations.

Is Airgility a government contractor?

Airgility is equipped with proficiency to help the federal government assert more autonomy in the aerospace landscape. Amid its young history, the company has sought collaboration with Air Force-focused agencies to expand the government and the company’s portfolio in aviation and defense.

The company’s established work and continued dedication translated into investments from various organizations, including the U.S. Air Force Labs’ MassChallenge and the National Science Foundation. These investments allowed Airgility to develop more efficient, versatile, autonomous, intuitive, and safe aerial systems.

