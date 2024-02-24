Leslie Beavers is the Department of Defense’s Principal Deputy Chief Information Officer (CIO). With over 30 years of experience in IT and intelligence across commercial and defense sectors, she is poised as an effective opening keynote speaker for the 5th Annual CIO Summit on April 17, 2024.

Discover how the DoD Principal Deputy CIO stepped up to become one of the pivotal leaders in information security, communications, and cybersecurity.

About Leslie Beavers

Leslie Beavers has an impressive career, having worked for equal amounts of time in the private sector and the Department of Defense. This gives her a unique perspective on intelligence, operations, and decision-making in a wide array of industries, such as defense, media, healthcare, and oil. Leslie brings this culmination of expertise as the DoD Principal Deputy CIO.

Back when she was the Director of Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance Enterprise Capabilities (ISREC), Leslie Beavers led the OUSD(I&S) ‘s Defense Intelligence Digital Transformation Campaign Plan, also known as Project Herald.

Project Herald aims to advance the DoD’s delivery of intelligence to warfighters through a holistic shift in applying enterprise-wide management functions and existing capabilities into current organizational services. The project provides a unified focus to realize next-generation facilities at the speed of war.

Leslie Beavers: Opening Keynote at the 5th Annual CIO Summit

When: April 17, 2024 (7:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m./ ET)

Where: Hilton Alexandria Mark Center, 5000 Seminary Rd., Alexandria, VA 22311

Leslie Beavers is the opening keynote speaker for the 5th Annual CIO Summit, hosted by the Potomac Officers Club. Her position as the DoD Principal Deputy CIO makes her among the most credible leaders to deliver a message about the latest exploration efforts, modernization strategies, and emerging federal markets that the public sector can leverage in the digital age.

The 5th Annual CIO Summit is one of the most important gatherings of GovCon chief information officers. Other executives joining the event include:

Dr. Adele Merritt , Chief Information Officer of The Office of the Intelligence Community at the Office of the Director of National Intelligence

Eric Lazerson , Vice President, Technology Solutions at Acuity, Inc.

Tricia Fitzmaurice , Vice President of Sales at Rancher Government Solution

Robert McNamara , Partner of Digital Solutions and IT Strategy Practice Leader at Guidehouse

Kaschit Pandya , Chief Technology Officer at the Internal Revenue Service

Leslie Beavers’ directives as the DoD Principal Deputy CIO

Leslie Beavers joined the DoD as the Principal Deputy Chief Information Officer in May 2023. She is responsible for assisting the DoD CIO, John Sherman, in advising the Secretary of Defense on Information Management / Information Technology (IT) and Information Assurance.

“I’d like to welcome Leslie to the DoD CIO! Her most recent experience in OUSD(I&S) as the Director of Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance Enterprise Capabilities leading the Defense Intelligence Digital Transformation Campaign Plan will enable her to hit the ground running on initiatives such as Zero Trust, JWCC, Software Modernization, and EMSO,” DoD CIO John Sherman said as he welcomed Ms. Beavers.

As the DoD Principal Deputy CIO, Ms. Beavers handles strategic resource planning across various defense agencies, as well as federal IT and cybersecurity domains. She also advises on non-intelligence space systems, space communications, telecommunications, and navigation and timing systems.

Additionally, Leslie Beavers is a career member of the Senior Executive Service.

Leslie Beavers’ 4 Focus Areas in 2024

In 2024, Leslie Beavers pledges to focus on four key areas:

Cloud modernization : Upgrading the cloud capabilities of the DoD and partnering with allies via the Stratus private cloud service 5G connectivity : Connecting the DoD with 5G connectivity, particularly in remote environments, by 2028 Zero trust cybersecurity : Streamlining the 40 zero trust that the DoD has acquired for its many components and fully implementing a zero trust state by 2027 Software supply chain security : Enrusing the development, security, and operations of software are secured in the supply chain

Since joining the DoD as the Principal Deputy CIO, Leslie Beavers has made significant contributions and delivered consistent results. These efforts have won her first Wash100 award in 2024, further exemplifying her proven leadership as a chief information officer.

