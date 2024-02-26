Kate Kelly is an outstanding executives of BWX Technologies. Her contributions are undeniably pivotal for BWXT’s continued prosperity in space, technology, and government industries.

Learn more about Kate Kelly’s success and growth over the years, landing her a role as a moderator for the Potomac Officers Club 2024 Space Summit.

Who is Kate Kelly?

Kate H. Kelly is the Director of Space and Emerging Programs at BWX Technologies, Inc. Under her purview of responsibilities, she oversees, strategizes, and executes the company’s space and advanced manufacturing portfolio.

Kate Kelly is a graduate of Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering from the University of Notre Dame. She is also a licensed Project Management Professional with Lean Six Sigma Black Belt (ICBB) certification from BWX Technologies.

Kate Kelly is a Moderator for the 2024 Space Summit

Kate Kelly joins the Potomac Officers Club’s 2024 Space Summit as one of the moderators. With her professional expertise in government contracting, particularly in space, Ms. Kelly is an ideal moderator for the before-noon discussion.

POC also invites top space researchers, leaders, and executives to speak and engage in the summit. Other moderators include Robert Conrad of Kepler Communications, Eric Stuckey of ARKA, and Dave Sterling of Royce Geo.

About the 2024 Space Summit

Date: March 05, 2024, Tuesday

Time: 7:00 a.m. – 1:45 p.m., Eastern Time Zone

Event place: Hilton-McLean, 7920 Jones Branch Drive

Sponsors: Kepler, RG Royce GEO, AWS, ARKA, BWX Technologies

The 2024 Space Summit aims to address the rising concerns of the United States’ space dominance. The summit also sets to cover how the government handles the most pressing problems in space.

Kate Kelly Leadership Journey at BWX Technologies

Kate Kelly spent most of her career at BWXT. She was a New Plants Engineering Intern at Westinghouse Electric Company before moving to BWXT in 2012. Since then, Kate has held different positions in the company—starting from System Design and Integration Engineer to her current position as the Director.

Previously, Ms. Kelly was the Space and Advanced Manufacturing Product Line Manager for BWXT Advanced Technologies LLC. In this capacity, she oversaw the space and advanced manufacturing portfolio’s strategy and execution. Kate also headed the Advanced Nuclear Systems Program, leading the company’s R&D and nuclear projects development.

Here is the promotion timeline of Ms. Kelly at BWX Technologies:

2012: System Design and Integration Engineer

2014: OpEx Team Leader of NOG Strategic Projects

2016: Quality Analyst

2017: Project Engineer

2018: Project Manager

2021: Product Line Manager for Space and Advance Manufacturing

2022: Director for Space and Emerging Programs

BWX Technologies: People Strong, Innovation Driven

BWX Technologies Inc., widely known as BWXT, is a nuclear component specialist company. The innovative company specializes in developing, designing, and manufacturing nuclear components for its two business units:

Government Operations

BWXT Nuclear Operations Group (NOG) manufactures submarines and aircraft carriers’ nuclear reactors.

BWXT Technical Services Group (TSG) offers technical, operational, environmental, and management services to the private sector and US government agencies.

BWXT Advanced Technologies LLC assists the firm’s interests in nuclear technology applications R&D.

Commercial Operations

BWXT Canada Ltd. provides engineering, field services, equipment, fuel, and components to the nuclear industry.

BWXT Nuclear Energy Canada Inc. (NEC) delivers services, equipment, parts, and components for nuclear fuel and fuel channels.

BWXT Precision Manufacturing Inc. issues nuclear-grade materials and precision machined parts.

Intech International Inc. offers advanced and conventional non-destructive examinations (NDE).

BWXT Medical Ltd. supplies a source for medicine development and manufacturing for partners.

Working with its trademark “People Strong, Innovation Driven,” BWXT has customer-focused operations. The company boasts about its employees’ engagement with the communities and delivery of innovative solutions.

BWXT’s headquarters resides in Lynchburg, Virginia. It has 14 primary operating facilities across the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, working with over 7,000 employees.