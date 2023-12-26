Jeffery McLaughlin, the Senior Vice President at Radiant Digital, Participates in the CX Imperative Forum

Jeffery McLaughlin is a seasoned IT services and consulting professional, currently serving as the Senior Vice President at Radiant Digital. He is one of the speakers lined up for the Potomac Officers Club’s event.

Catch Jeffery McLaughlin at the CX Imperative’s Forum

On January 25, 2024, the Potomac Officers Club will host the CX Imperative Forum to discuss how digital transformation strategies can help agencies redesign customer experience to align with the presidential directive, including enhancing transparency, removing inequitable barriers, and protecting customer data.

Jeffery McLaughlin will be joined by other speakers, Dana Chisnell, Shankar Rachakonda, and Victor Udoewa.

Radiant Digital’s Work in Customer Experience for the Federal Government

Radiant Digital revolutionizes digital solutions for customer experience in the federal government. They’ve successfully landed major contracts, including a three-year contract with the Department of Health and Human Services to develop a user-focused solution for the AGing, Independence, and Disability programs.

On top of that, they’ve also secured a five-year contract to create a cutting-edge platform for collecting vital data related to programs under the Older Americans Act.

The company excels in digital experience, application development, data engineering, IT infrastructure, and workforce transformation. Radiant Digital’s passion for solving complex challenges through innovative technology solutions makes it an ideal partner for federal government agencies needing digital transformation.

Aside from contracts and projects, Radiant Digital actively supports and participates in events focusing on government innovation and customer experience transformation. One prominent example is the CX Imperative Forum, where they sponsor and share their expertise, driving positive change in the federal government.