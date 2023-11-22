James McHale, Solutions Architect of Crowley Government Services, to Shed Light on Audit Readiness in the DoD

James McHale, Solutions Architect at Crowley Government Solutions, is one of the key speakers at the upcoming Challenges and Best Practices to Achieving Audit Readiness in the DoD Forum.

Budget plays a vital role in the deployment and success of military operations. The United States Department of Defense (DoD) spends billions of dollars every year to refine weapons and systems, as well as bolster warfare readiness.

In fact, the US ranks 17th among the top countries that spend the most on their military forces. But will hefty budgets be enough to provide warfighters the advantage and capabilities they’ll need to succeed on the battlefield?

Who is James McHale?

James McHale has been a Solutions Architect at Crowley Government Solutions since 2021. He has extensive professional experience in different areas of government logistics, such as policy, traffic management, plans, information technology, oversight operations, and systems integration.

Before joining Crowley, Mr. McHale served as the Contracting Officer’s Representative of the Department of Logistics Agency’s (DLA) USTRANSCOM DFTS contract from 2014 to 2018. In this capacity, he oversaw operations that support defense agencies, military services, and other US combatant commands.

Additionally, Mr. McHale helped conduct globally integrated mobility activities, spearhead the more diverse Joint Deployment and Distribution Enterprise, and distribute capabilities that sustain the Joint Force in all operations.

Also, he gained valuable professional experience in the military as a member of the US Army Reserve and Pennsylvania Army National Guard deployed in Iraq and Afghanistan.

What to expect at the Challenges and Best Practices to Achieving Audit Readiness in the DoD Forum?

James McHale’s nearly 20 years in the military and government solutions industries earned him a spot among the key speakers at the upcoming Challenges and Best Practices to Achieving Audit Readiness in the DoD Forum.

Organized by the Potomac Officers Club (POC), the summit will cover the role of audit readiness in improving operations, ensuring government agencies spend funds properly, and assessing which technologies are effective for warfare.

Added to that, James McHale and the other speakers will shed light on how audit readiness can avert wasteful practices and critical vulnerabilities.

About Crowley Government Solutions

Crowley Government Solutions is a privately owned solutions company specializing in government logistics, marine, and energy capabilities.

Founded in 1892 by Thomas Crowley, the grandfather of the current CEO, Crowley comprises the following business segments: Wind, Fuels, Logistics, Shipping, and Government Solutions.

