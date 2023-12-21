Future Vertical Lift: Understanding its Hybrid Capabilities

In the dynamic world of aerospace, the Future Vertical Lift (FVL) technologies promise to unlock new levels of efficiency, safety, and performance.

From helicopters to tiltrotors and advanced air mobility concepts, the FVL represents a game-changing approach to aviation. With advancements in materials, propulsion systems, and autonomous capabilities, it aims to revolutionize the way we transport people and goods.

The FVL is designed to optimize flight operations, increase payload capacity, and deliver enhanced maneuverability. Incorporating cutting-edge technologies, it minimizes the impact of vibration and noise. These next-generation vertical lift platforms aim to improve the overall flight experience while maximizing safety.

Let’s explore the exciting developments in vertical lift technologies and their potential to shape the future of the aerospace industry.

What is Future Vertical Lift?

The Future Vertical Lift is a program that aims to change the way the next generation military helicopters perform. Simply put, it plans to develop enhanced versions of military helicopters for the US military as a whole.

Helicopters are truly essential in military operations. To point out, the US Army has 5,463 various types in its military force which occupies 41.2% of the entire air fleet. While there are still many models being used, the military is planning a shift towards the future.

So, why turn to FVL technology?

The answer lies in its technological advancement. The country’s military forces have Black Hawk, Chinook, Kiowa Warrior, and Apache helicopters in its lineup. These have been developed in the 60s and 70s and are still capable and operational.

However, these choppers have seen several decades of combat and military readiness. Even though they show signs of wear and tear, they will stay in the fleet until such time a new breed of choppers are ready to soar the skies.

The military force needs some enhancements on the side of technology and added features that could surpass what other countries, specifically non-allied nations, have or are currently developing.

The FVL will have more capabilities such as:

Better and quicker maneuverability

Extended range capabilities

Increased speed

Additional payload space

More chances in combat survivability

More reliable and safer

Lesser need for maintenance

Lesser logistical footprint

Expect these essential features on these helicopters:

Sensors

Avionics

Advanced engines

Advanced countermeasures

FVLs are expected to travel at a minimum speed of 2,440 nautical miles without refueling. The aircraft should be stealthy and small enough to maneuver within dangerous hot spots.

Advantages of Future Vertical Lift technology

The Future Vertical Lift (FVL) technology brings numerous advantages to the aerospace industry. Here, we discuss the key benefits.

Improved efficiency in flight operations

The FVL’s advanced propulsion systems and aerodynamic designs allow for higher speeds, longer ranges, and increased payload capacity. By optimizing flight operations, this technology opens new possibilities for transportation, logistics, and emergency response.

Provides impact on safety and reliability

The FVL incorporates autonomous features, such as advanced flight control systems and collision avoidance technology. These features enhance safety by minimizing human error and increasing situational awareness.

Offers improved maneuverability

The FVL utilizes fly-by-wire systems and advanced control algorithms, enabling precise movements and enhanced maneuverability. This allows for better navigation in challenging environments, such as urban areas or mountainous terrains.

Current challenges in Future vertical lift operations

While the FVL technology brings immense potential, there are also several challenges that need to be addressed.

Regulatory and certification: While autonomy may enhance safety and efficiency, there are hurdles that must be overcome. Establishing standards and guidelines for autonomous flight operations is crucial to ensure the widespread adoption of FVL technology.

Rotorcraft experience significant vibrations, high temperatures, and mechanical stress during flight: Developing lightweight yet durable materials is essential to optimize performance and increase payload capacity. Material engineering advancements will play a vital role in overcoming this challenge.

The cost of FVL technology: The development and production of advanced vertical lift platforms require substantial investment in research and development. But as this technology matures and economies of scale are achieved, the cost is expected to decrease, making FVL more accessible to various industries.

Will FVL aircraft change the focus of the US military operations in the long run?

The US Army launched the FLRAA program back in 2019, part of its Future Vertical Lift initiative. Eventually, the FLRAA will replace the UH-60 model Black Hawk which has served the military for over four decades now.

The Army is looking to have its entire fleet enhanced and operational using both programs by FY 2030. This provides for deeper penetration capabilities in environments where the helicopters are to be deployed.

These rotorcraft aircraft designs will come from programs like the FLRAA (Future Long Range Assault Aircraft) and the Future Attack Reconnaissance Aircraft (FARA) programs. Both of these program propositions were approved by the US Congress and awarded to Bell Textron, Inc.

Future applications and potential of FVL technology

The Future Vertical Lift technology holds immense potential for various applications in the aerospace industry. One of the most promising areas is urban air mobility. FVL platforms, with their enhanced maneuverability and autonomous capabilities, can revolutionize transportation in urban areas. They offer the potential for efficient, low-noise, and environmentally friendly transportation solutions, reducing congestion and improving accessibility.

Another application of FVL technology is in logistics and cargo transportation. Vertical lift platforms with increased payload capacity and extended ranges can enable more efficient delivery of goods, particularly in remote or challenging terrains. The integration of autonomous features further enhances the potential for autonomous cargo drones and unmanned aerial vehicles for logistics operations.

Additionally, the FVL technology has significant implications for emergency response and disaster relief. The ability to rapidly transport medical personnel, supplies, and equipment to remote or disaster-stricken areas can save lives and improve response times. The FVL’s advanced flight control systems and autonomous features can enhance situational awareness and enable effective coordination in emergency situations.

Overall, the future applications of FVL technology are vast and varied, encompassing both civilian and military domains. As the technology continues to evolve and mature, it has the potential to reshape the way we think about transportation, logistics, and emergency response.

How much is the cost of the awarded contract to Bell?

On December 5, 2022, the Future Vertical Lift initiative contract was awarded to Bell. It could total to a mind-blowing $80 billion spread in more than several decades. The winning contract is said to be the biggest deal in 40 years involving the US Military services.

Soon, the Army’s 2,000 Black Hawk helicopters will be replaced by the FVLs in the country’s arsenal. Aside from replacing the Black Hawks, the program will continue to have 1,200 built as replacement for the existing Apache attack choppers.

It was reported that the long-range cost of development of these state-of-the-art air defense players will be inclusive of initial engineering, low-rate production, and manufacturing development which could amount to $7 billion.

For its initial obligation, $232 million will be paid and spread over 19 months, as mentioned by Joseph Gunta, the senior contracting officer for the Army Contracting Command – Redstone Arsenal.

The Army opted for the Bell proposal instead of the Sikorsky-Boeing proposal. Under the said contract, the service is expecting to deliver a FLRAA prototype in 2025. Maj. Gen. Walter Rugen, Director of the Future Vertical Lift Cross Functional Team stated that the Army is expediting the FLRAA capacity by four years.

“We have taken new authorities from Congress. We have melded them with a very thoughtful, very deliberate approach … to allow us to move at speed — greater speed than originally planned to get this capability in the hands of Soldiers,” said Doug Bush, Assistant Secretary of the Army for Acquisition, Logistics and Technology.

“I am excited to be part of this momentous day for our Army, the thoughtful and disciplined execution of the FLRAA program strategy will deliver the transformational capabilities we need to support the Joint force, strengthen deterrence and win in multi-domain operations,” he continued.

What replaces which helicopter?

Talking about replacements, here are two new generation helicopters from Bell:

BellV-280 Valor: Winner of the FLRAA program that will replace UH-60 Black Hawks.

Bell 360 Invictus: Competes with Sikorsky’s RaiderX to replace the Kiowa scout chopper.

AI in the Future Vertical Lift Program?

The future of most technology involves some form of artificial intelligence. The Future Vertical Lift helicopter technology of the future is no different.

The FVL fleet will be using AI technology and, of course, advanced algorithms. The lesser human involvement in using applications, the better it is for its pilots. Thus, government contracts are waiting for technology innovators to come forward with the best algorithm that is appropriate for the new fleet.

Since Future Vertical Lift helicopters are conceived as autonomous, algorithm information meant for decision-making during flight is a top requirement. This would ease pilots from the burden of calculating and browsing through a series of applications when they can only use a few buttons.

