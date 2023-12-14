Dana Chisnell, Keynote Speaker at Potomac Officers Club’s The CX Imperative Forum

Want to know how the government harnesses technology to improve human-centered design while promoting transparency, eliminating inequitable barriers, and safeguarding crucial data? Register here to be part of The CX Imperative Forum with Dana Chisnell as its Keynote Speaker.

Technology has paved the way for government agencies to fulfill critical missions efficiently. On the flip side, the massive influx of information has also made it challenging for civilians to trust the government fully–especially if the missions yield somewhat questionable or inhumane results.

That said, the foremost government leaders are working on transforming digital methods to be safe, humane, accessible, and transparent. One of these experts is Dana Chisnell, the keynote speaker at the Potomac Officers Club’s CX Imperative Forum.

Learn more about her and her contributions to revolutionizing technology to be human-centered.

An Introduction to Dana Chisnell

Dana Chisnell is the current Executive Director for Customer Experience at the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS), a position she assumed in August 2022.

In this capacity, Chisnell leads initiatives that reduce administrative problems, simplify civilian processes, and provide the DHS the suitable tools to enhance customer interactions and experiences.

Chisnell possesses over 40 years of experience working in the government, specializing in engineering solutions that cater to the needs of the people. She developed her knowledge in user-centered design from her previous work at private and public institutions.

Leadership Background

Outlined below is Dana Chisnell’s extensive professional background prior to joining the DHS.

Digital Services Expert of the Policy Design Research division at United States Digital Service, from February 2021 to August 2022

Partner at the National Conference on Citizenship (NCoC), from January 2020 to March 2021

Design Lead at the California Office of Design Innovation, from April 2020 to August 2020

Adjunct Lecturer o f Designing Government at the Harvard Kennedy School, from January 2017 to May 2020

Co-Executive Director at the Center for Civic Design, from September 2013 to January 2020

Principal Researcher at UsabilityWorks, from January 2001 to December 2018

Consultant at United States Digital Service, from September 2015 to 2016

Visiting Scientist at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), from May 2015 to August 2015

Senior Usability Specialist at Ted Ed Inc., from July 1999 to December 2000

Consultant at E*TRADE Financial, from 1996 to 1997

Branch Manager at Sykes Enterprises, from 1987 to 1991

Dana Chisnell, Keynote Speaker at POC’s CX Imperative Forum

Did you know that the Potomac Officers Club offers other summits that discuss the most important aspects of the government? Register to become a member and get access to exclusive content!

The journey of Dana Chisnell towards improving customer experience began with her work in the private financial space. After years of working in banks and financial institutions, Ms. Chisnell moved into the government space and dedicated her craft to enhancing civilians’ and workers’ experience in utilizing various government services and solutions.

With that, Dana Chisnell was selected as the keynote speaker at the incoming CX Imperative Forum by the Potomac Officers’ Club. To be introduced by Dr. Shankar Rachakonda, Ms. Chisnell will share her insights on the impact of digital transformation in sustaining the needs and safety of civilians and rebuilding people’s trust in the government.

At the summit, she would tackle the power of maximizing technology to modernize solutions and turn them into transparent, accessible, inclusive, protective, and user-friendly assets.

Digital transformation: Why is it crucial for the government?

The call for digital transformation for the government in 2024 and beyond ushers in a treasure trove of benefits that suit the needs of both federal workers and civilians.

Reasons for continuous technological shifts:

Reduces paper waste that would end up in landfills and further pollute the environment. Cuts the cost of using paper and courier services to send mail to people. Provides people the convenience of accessing applications, personal information, and other government services via websites rather than going to city halls. Promotes transparency by automatically notifying users about every completed government process, such as registration and claiming of benefits. Saving employees’ time by automating work processes and digitizing data. In turn, these unify different departments as enhanced efficiency makes it easier for different teams to work together.

You might want to read: USAF Awards $100M Digital Transformation & Sustainment Contract to WSU Aviation Research Institute