Brandon Gulla, Chief Technology Officer at Rancher Government Solutions, to Speak at the Workloads at the Tactical Edge Forum

Brandon Gulla has dedicated nearly two decades of his professional career to technology. He has explored the development, integration, and application of industry-leading technologies—many of which are used to this day. Since January 2020, Gulla has served as the Chief Technology Officer at Rancher Government Solutions.

As a leading technology professional, he has been invited to many functions to share his expertise in topics related to software development, cloud computing, and digital security. On February 8, 2024, he is to join the list of panelists to speak at the Workloads at the Tactical Edge Forum, organized by the Potomac Officers Club.

Get to know Brandon Gulla’s professional profile and the technologies he has pioneered.

Profile of Brandon Gulla

Brandon Guilla is a 15-year veteran in the technology sector. Throughout his tenure, he has been credited as the leading contributor to many distributed systems and open-source solutions. These contributions and innovative technologies have earned him numerous awards and recognitions from his colleagues.

Gulla earned his Business Information Technology in Decision Support Systems (BIT-DSS) at Virginia Tech in 2008. He also completed his Graduate Studies in Computer Science at the Johns Hopkins Engineering for Professionals in 2018.

Learn more about Brandon Gulla’s utilization of Kubernetes to provide the federal government with battlefield advantages as he is set to speak at the Workloads at the Tactical Edge Forum. Secure a slot as early as today by clicking this link.

Brandon Gulla: Career Timeline

Chief Technology Officer at Rancher Government Solutions (January 2020–Present)

Senior Lead Technologist at Booz Allen Hamilton (May 2017–January 2020)

Distributed DevOps Engineer and Software Engineer at Praxis Engineering (December 2011–May 2017)

Cyber Software Engineer at Northrop Grumman Corporation (July 2009–December 2011)

Analyst at Deloitte Consulting (June 2008–July 2009)

Student Research Assistant at Virginia Tech (2007)

Duties of Brandon Gulla, Chief Technology Officer at Rancher Government Solutions

Brandon Gulla is the Chief Technology Officer at Rancher Government Solutions. He leads the company’s engineering portfolio, encompassing product innovation and development. He is among the RGS’ founders, aiming to bring transformative solutions to DevSecOps, Gitops, and Cloud-native scalable workflows.

About Rancher Government Solutions

Rancher Government Solutions (RGS), formerly Rancher Federal, provides the United States government and the military with unique consulting solutions. The company is a leader in the design, containers, and application modernization of cloud computing, open-source technology, Linux, and Kubernetes.

Speaker Brandon Gulla at the Workloads at the Tactical Edge Forum

Brandon Gulla is one of the panelist speakers at the Potomac Officers Club’s Workloads at the Tactical Edge Forum. He delves into the topics of Kubernetes, containerization, open-source software, cloud computing, and security. Gulla joins other executives from RGS and other tech industry executives, namely:

Tricia Fitzmaurice , Vice President of Sales at RGS

Paul Smith , Chief Executive Officer at RGS

Peter Tseronis , Chief Executive Officer at Dots & Bridges

Delivering the keynote address for the forum is Dr. Mark Linderman, Chief Scientist of the Information Directorate at the Air Force Research Laboratory–Rome, New York. As a leader in government digital modernization, Dr. Linderman leads the studies in the constantly changing battlegrounds amid the ever-connected digital world.

About Workloads at the Tactical Edge Forum

Organizer: Potomac Officers Club

Date: February 8, 2024 (7:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. ET)

Location: 2941 Restaurant, 2941 Fairview Park Drive, Falls Church, VA 22042

Sponsors: Rancher Government Solutions

The Workloads at the Tactical Edge Forum takes a look into the complex infrastructure and new technologies developed to address the adversaries of the United States. The forum opens relevant conversations amid the fast-evolving cyber-physical risks as well as the unstable geopolitical landscapes in which the U.S. has various interests.