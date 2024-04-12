Brian Shimkaveg Named Senior Director of DOD & IC Sales at Rancher Government Solutions

Brian Shimkaveg was named senior director of Department of Defense and Intelligence Community sales at Rancher Government Solutions.

He has more than two decades of technology and public sector experience, previously serving as senior director of federal sales at Falkonry and account manager for national security programs at Red Hat, RGS said Thursday.

Paul Smith, CEO of RGS and a four-time Wash100 awardee, commented on Shimkaveg’s appointment, “His deep understanding of this space and his dynamic leadership skills make him the perfect fit to lead this strategic area of our sales organization.”

Shimkaveg also worked at Boeing, leading company sales strategies and cultivating solid relationships within the public sector customer base. He was a graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy and Duke University’s Fuqua School of Business.

Commenting on his move, Shimkaveg said, “The potential of the Rancher Platform stack to transform digital infrastructure is immense, and I am eager to drive our strategic initiatives forward, ensuring that our customers have access to the most advanced and secure technology solutions available.”