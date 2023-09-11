Know the Air Force Research Lab’s Leaders, Founders, Execs: Who Are They?

The Air Force Research Lab’s leaders, founders, and executives are composed of brilliant minds who recognize science as key to achieving air supremacy. Their organization is dedicated to pioneering the exploration, advancement, and seamless incorporation of the most advanced technologies to air, space, and cyberspace forces.

Air Force Research Laboratory Foundation

The Air Force Research Lab started in 1917 at McCook Field under the U.S. Army. In October 1997, the Laboratory was officially formed at Wright Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio. This move brought together four Air Force lab facilities.

These facilities are the Wright, Phillips, Rome, and Armstrong, joined by the Air Force Office of Scientific Research under one unified command. Thus, creating a powerhouse of innovation and collaboration that makes the U.S. military today. Get to know the visionary people behind AFRL here.

Air Force Research Lab Leaders, Founders, & Execs: Who Are They?

Brigadier General Scott A. Cain, Commander

Brigadier General Scott A. Cain is the Commander of the Air Force Research Laboratory, the Air Force Materiel Command at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio. He also holds the Technology Executive Officer position, supporting the U.S. Air Force and U.S. Space Force.

Cain’s leads a $3 billion-dollar initiative that focuses on advancing science, technology and innovation to find solutions for the Air Force and Space Force personnel. He is also responsible for creating a technology portfolio that meets future military needs while encouraging innovative ideation among thousands of government employees working in the field.

Cain works with industry, academia, and international partners and was selected as the 13th commander of the Air Force Research Laboratory for his previous experience as the Director of Air, Space, and Cyberspace Operations at the Headquarters of the Air Force Materiel Command.

Timothy Sakulich, Executive Director

Timothy Sakulich is the Executive Director and a member of the Senior Executive Service of the Air Force Research Laboratory at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio. He oversees over 900 people focused on developing advanced materials and manufacturing techniques for national security. The goal is to provide top-notch leadership in these areas to support our Airmen.

The Materials and Manufacturing Directorate that Mr. Sakulich heads is responsible for the entire life cycle of aerospace materials. It starts from discovery to processing, development, manufacturing, and sustaining fielded systems. One of his main responsibilities is to bring together experts from various fields and remove obstacles that hinder problem-solving.

Sakulich guides the hiring of executive scientists and specialized talent for the Air Force Research Laboratory. He also helps employees connect with the lab’s mission and understand the value that Air Force Research Lab’s S&T provides to Airmen and Guardians.

Mr. Sakulich recently appeared as a guest on the “Lab Life” podcast. During the interview, he discussed problem-solving, the importance of simplifying complex matters, and the appeal of Scandinavian crime fiction.

Dr. Timothy J. Bunning, Chief Technology Officer

Dr. Timothy J. Bunning is the Chief Technology Officer of the Air Force Research Laboratory. He is a member of the Scientific and Professional Cadre of Senior Executives. In his role, he advises the AFRL Commander on matters of science and technology and oversees a $2.8 billion Air Force Science and Technology program.

Bunning has had a long and diverse career within the Air Force Research Lab. He started as a Ph.D. student in 1990 and progressed through different roles, including bench scientist, engineer, supervisor, and research leader. In 2015, he became the Chief Scientist for the Directorate. Throughout his tenure, he has conducted comprehensive studies on soft matter, optical sensing, and laser beam control.

Colonel Joel J. Luker, Deputy Commander

Colonel Joel Luker serves as the Vice Commander of the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio. In his role, he assists the commander in leading a team of more than 10,000 individuals. Together, they work with a budget of $3 billion to explore, develop, and integrate cutting-edge technologies for the United States Air Force (USAF) and the U.S. Space Force (USSF).

Luker’s responsibilities include overseeing a budget of $127 million to upgrade research facilities across 21 different sites worldwide. He also manages the day-to-day operations of the AFRL headquarters, which involves handling a budget of $88 million. Additionally, Luker acts as a senior military advisor for over 525 Air Force and Space Force officers.

Chief Master Sergeant Carlos E. Labrador, Command Chief

Chief Master Sergeant Carlos E. Labrador is the Air Force Research Laboratory’s Command Chief of the National Air and Space Intelligence Center. He serves as the senior enlisted leader and the primary advisor to the commander on various matters. These include ensuring the 6,500-member workforce is ready, trained, developed, and effectively utilized worldwide through the laboratory’s technology and functional directorates. Specifically, these are the 711th Human Performance Wing and AFWERX.

Chief Labrador also assists the commander in implementing a huge enterprise focused on science, technology, and innovation. Aside from the enterprise’s budget of $3 billion, he helps implement a separate $3 billion external research and development program.

Col. Michael T. McGinley, Mobilization Assistant

Colonel Michael T. McGinley is the Commander’s Mobilization Assistant at the Air Force Research Laboratory. He assists the commander in accomplishing AFRL’s mission of discovering and developing new technologies that air, space, and cyberspace forces can use in combat.

McGinley also leads a team of over 100 reservists who support the framework in the laboratory’s various technology directorates, including AFWERX and the 711th Human Performance Wing.

Dr. Andrew D. Williams, Deputy Technology Executive Officer

Dr. Andrew ‘Andy’ Williams serves as the Deputy Technology Executive Officer for Space at the Air Force Research Laboratory. His main responsibility is to ensure that the AFRL’s space science and technology investments are integrated and carried out successfully to provide advanced technical capabilities to the U.S. Space Force.

Before becoming the Deputy Technology Executive Officer, Williams was in charge of the Space Mission Area at the Space Vehicles Directorate in the Air Force Research Laboratory. In this role, he coordinated the lab’s strategy for engaging with customers and ensured that their technology needs aligned with those of the U.S. Space Force, Space Operations Command, and Space System Command.

Williams worked closely with partners in the Department of Defense, the Intelligence Community, academia, and industry. He has been with the AFRL for 18 years, primarily at the Space Vehicles Directorate in Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico.

FAQs

What Is the Air Force Research Lab?

Air Force Research Laboratory is the U.S. Air Force’s primary scientific research and development center. Its headquarters is in Wright Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio. AFRL has a workforce composed of military personnel, government civilians, and contract positions. It received $5 billion in funding to carry out its missions. AFRL operates in California, Florida, Hawaii, New York, Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia, Texas, etc.

How does the AFRL work on innovation and technology development?

The Air Force Research Lab aims to maintain visibility through all phases of electronics production. It studied microelectronics and found that trust is linked to supply chain awareness. Currently, there is a lack of visibility into the electronics being delivered, which leads to trust issues. AFRL addresses this by simplifying contracts and including a Bill of Materials (BOM) that lists system components. This reduces costs during sustainment and ensures operational readiness.

The other solution is that AFRL recommended proactive systems management with upgrades in mind to avoid expensive obsolescence. AFRL is exploring digital engineering and rethinking design strategies to defeat obsolescence. The goal is to maintain a long-term vision for future operational success.

What are the challenges faced by Air Force Research Laboratory leaders?

The Air Force Research Lab faced the challenge of creating a collaborative and secure environment for its global workforce without hindering innovation. In response, AFRL initiated a digital transformation effort called “One AFRL” to integrate data and information through modern methods, digital processes, and IT infrastructure.

AFRL’s former commander, Major General Heather Pringle, highlighted the importance of collaboration and proficiency in digital skills, particularly in incorporating digital engineering into all aspects of science and technology. To facilitate collaboration and protect intellectual property, AFRL has adopted Google Workspace and Vitru’s data protection solutions to ensure end-to-end encryption, ITAR compliance, and simplicity of use.

This approach allowed AFRL to leverage the expertise of its dispersed workforce while safeguarding sensitive information from adversaries.

What are the government contracts awarded by the Air Force Research Laboratory?

The Air Force Research Lab awards contracts to various organizations.