5 Cloud Computing Companies Surging the Digital Storm in 2023

The cloud computing industry has revolutionized how enterprises navigate the ocean of digital data and knowledge. With such seminal innovations, private businesses and federal agencies now have the privilege of securing critical data and information away from prying eyes and quickly accessing them for deploying new missions and modernizing ongoing efforts.

Leading the charge of developing and modernizing cloud capabilities are companies dedicated to surging the digital storm to foster a more sustainable, secure, and competent cyber domain for all sectors.

5 Cloud Computing Companies to Watchout for in 2023

NOTE: The following list of cloud computing companies is ranked in no particular order. The selection criteria are based on a variety of factors, including market capitalization, revenue, and overall industry impact. That said, while they are highly regarded in the industry, plenty of other companies also offer exceptional products and services.

Microsoft Azure

Revenue: $53 billion (1st Quarter FY 2023)

Founded: 1975

Headquarters: Redmond, Washington

Microsoft is world renowned when it comes to computer hardware and software with over 30 years of expertise in the field of information technology. It has expanded its offerings to include operating systems, gaming platforms, and cloud computing services.

In October 2008, Microsoft launched Azure, a public cloud-based platform capable of computing, storage, analytics, and networking. The Azure brand encompasses more than 600 features. Its most noteworthy services are designed for storage, identity, blockchain, mobile engagement, Kubernetes, Internet of Things (IoT), and data management operations.

What does Microsoft Azure have in store for 2023 and beyond?

Microsoft Azure stands out for its versatility, scalability, and optimization. It allows users to tailor their Azure platforms to fit their existing structures and optimize their data storage and processing capabilities. May 28, 2023 was a pivotal moment for Azure’s customers as the company introduced a new set of Azure application services at the Build 2023 conference.

The improved Azure offerings are a series of memory-optimized P*mv3 plans, enabling flexibility to scale and adjust based on their memory and network configurations. In addition, the enhanced P*mv3 series complement previous versions of Microsoft Azure’s cloud computing offerings. It provides cost-effective solutions for enterprises and government entities dealing with larger volumes of memory cache and rendering more complex pages using their current faster computer horsepower.

Verizon Communications

Revenue: $33 billion (1st Quarter FY 2023)

Founded: 2000

Headquarters: New York City, New York

Verizon Communications Inc. is a prominent telecommunications provider offering services such as broadband, 5G connectivity, innovation labs, and many more. Verizon carries over 40 years of expertise in communications and digital capabilities from its predecessor Bell Atlantic to keep customers connected and enable enterprises to have smooth workflows with their digital structures.

Over a decade ago, Verizon entered the cloud computing industry and launched Verizon Cloud in October 2013. This Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) platform and storage service is powered with 5G connectivity and offers up to 2 TB storage space, PIN-enabled security, and easy shareability. Add to that, it offers automatic backup and recovery and fast data migration capabilities.

What does Verizon have in store for 2023 and beyond?

Verizon Communications is expanding its cloud computing services beyond mobile devices. This is by collaborating with gaming hardware giant Razer to develop the optimal handheld gaming device that runs on a 5G-enabled cloud service.

Known as the Razer Edge 5G, the device features the Snapdragon G3x Gen 1 chipset, which enables longer play sessions with high frame rates and minimal overheating. Additionally, it leverages Verizon’s 5G-powered cloud platform for low-lag and reliable gaming experiences anywhere.

The company’s collaboration with Razer is making waves in the gaming and cloud computing industries. It combines the security and scalability of cloud platforms with the powerful performance capabilities of traditional gaming consoles in a lightweight and portable device. This joint effort is poised to influence how businesses approach entertainment and data security to meet customer demands and upcoming market trends.

VMWare

Revenue: $3.27 billion (FY 2023 ending on April 30, 2023)

Founded: 1998

Headquarters: Palo Alto, California

VMWare Inc. has over 20 years of expertise in multi-cloud computing, virtualization, and desktop software programs. Among the company’s noteworthy products are VMWare ESXi, an enterprise software hypervisor compatible with Microsoft Windows, Linux, and MacOS operating systems.

In its 25-year existence, the company has diversified its portfolio to include disruptive technologies such as Kubernetes, blockchain, artificial intelligence, and edge computing. Recognizing the evolving landscape of cloud computing services trends, VMWare integrates these innovative technologies with its cloud computing capabilities. It aims to meet the diverse requirements of its clients.

What does VMWare have in store for 2023 and beyond?

On July 6, 2023, VMWare partnered with AMD, Samsung, and members of the RISC-V Keystone to streamline the adoption of confidential cloud computing capabilities.

Confidential computing, as VMWare CTO Kit Colbert describes, ensures the security and processing of data, regardless of their location in multi-cloud and edge environments. However, the challenge lies in enabling cloud computing customers to easily adopt and implement confidential computing practices.

Through this strategic collaboration, VMWare and its partners aim to simplify the development of confidential cloud computing platforms. It also aims to cultivate a growing ecosystem that efficiently utilizes multiple cloud servers for processing large volumes of data. Furthermore, this will enhance the security of enterprise cloud platforms to safeguard critical data against various vulnerabilities.

Hitachi Vantara Federal

Revenue: $2.5 billion (FY 2022)

Founded: 1989

Headquarters: Reston, Virginia

Hitachi Vantara Federal is the North American subsidiary of Hitachi, Ltd., a Japanese defense, technology, and innovation company. Founded in 1989, Hitachi Vantara Federal has built a reputation for delivering digital expertise, data-driven results, and intelligent data platforms. Adding to the list, the company also offers infrastructure systems, and agile data solutions to drive business growth and leverage data-rich information to tackle complex missions and national challenges.

Hitachi Vantara Federal designed its cloud services to enhance users’ agility, governance, and security through scalable and cost-efficient products and solutions. Its current cloud computing line-up includes hybrid, private, and public cloud servers. These offer capabilities such as cloud migration, application modernization, and cloud data management.

What does Hitachi Vantara Federal have in store for 2023 and beyond?

As cloud computing capabilities continue to gain significance for federal government initiatives, the company is dedicated to addressing current and future challenges related to data collection, analysis migration, and utilization harnessing.

Dr. Pragyansmita Nayak, Chief Data Scientist at Hitachi Vantara Federal, highlighted in an April 2023 interview that data is the foundation for practical artificial intelligence and machine learning performance and algorithms. She underscored the importance of data storage locations, including multiple cloud platforms. By doing so, enterprises can gain a comprehensive understanding of their data and analyze critical mechanisms that contribute to intelligence and decision-making processes.

HashiCorp

Revenue: $475.9 million (FY 2022)

Founded: 2012

Headquarters: San Francisco, California

HashiCorp Inc. is a leading software company that specializes in zero-trust security, multi-cloud infrastructure automation, Kubernetes at scale, cloud migration, and credential rotation solutions.

Founded in 2012 by Mitchell Hashimoto and Armon Dadgar, the California-based corporation operates on a freemium business model. It develops and provides a comprehensive suite of open-source software and cloud computing capabilities, enabling enterprises from start-ups to well-established organizations. This will allow them to operate and deploy their cloud infrastructures for various initiatives. Its solutions cater to industries with the likes of healthcare, telecommunications, the public sector, financial services, and media and entertainment.

What does HashiCorp have in store for 2023 and beyond?

HashiCorp offers a notable product called Vault which is an identity-based security portfolio. It is designed to create, store, and secure access to passwords, tokens, encryptions, and other sensitive data. June 23, 2023, was pivotal for HashiCorp’s Vault product line as the company introduced a new roster of products and services. This new lineup of products complements and fortifies its current offerings while providing new approaches for dynamic cloud environments.

The expanded version of Vault includes upgrades to:

Privileged Access Management (PAM)

HashiCorp Boundary Enterprise

HashiCorp Cloud Platform (HCP) Vault Secrets

and a simplified version of secrets management for Software-as-a-Services (Saas) offerings.

As more organizations rely on cloud computing services to deploy initiatives and improve workflow, the company’s expansion of Vault offerings aims to enhance users’ experience. The scope includes managing cloud platforms with IP-based security requirements and complex manual configurations.

HashiCorp’s Chief Technology Officer, Armon Dadgar, highlighted that the new Boundary Enterprise and HCP Vault Secrets capabilities are tailored to address critical problems. These are problems related to multi-cloud security features. These additions will help users adopt Vault into their systems efficiently and seamlessly.