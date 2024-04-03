Zakiya Carr Johnson Named State Department’s Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer; Antony Blinken Quoted

Zakiya Carr Johnson, senior professional staff member within the House Foreign Affairs Committee, has been appointed to serve as the next CDIO or chief diversity and inclusion officer at the State Department.

She will replace Conny Mayer, who served as acting CDIO.

In a statement published Tuesday, State Secretary Antony Blinken said Johnson will oversee the department’s Office of Diversity and Inclusion to advance diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility initiatives.

Johnson founded Odara Solutions and co-founded and served as director of Black Women Disrupt, according to her LinkedIn profile.

She first joined the State Department in 2010, serving as director and senior adviser of the race, ethnicity and social inclusion unit.

“As our new CDIO, Zakiya returns to the Department with international expertise and a fresh perspective on how we build a workforce that reflects America,” stated Blinken, a previous Wash100 awardee.

“Her previous work promoting entrepreneurship and access to opportunity for underrepresented populations, as well as her commitment to inclusive leadership, make us stronger, smarter, and more innovative,” he added.

The secretary also highlighted the need for the department to advance diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility to establish the most capable workforce to help strengthen national security.