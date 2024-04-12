SBA Introduces Digital Portal to Access Investing in America Opportunities; Isabel Casillas Guzman Quoted

The Small Business Administration has launched a digital portal designed to provide small businesses with resources and link them to funding opportunities under President Joe Biden’s Investing in America agenda.

“The SBA’s new Investing in America Small Business Hub will help more small businesses connect to the resources, funding opportunities, and support they need to capitalize on these opportunities and strengthen their businesses,” SBA Administrator Isabel Casillas Guzman said in a statement published Thursday.

The digital platform includes technological assistance guides to help small businesses access grants, contracts and other market opportunities under the agenda and highlights the certifications such companies need to qualify for funding.

The online tool offers information on SBA resources that could help small vendors gain access to investment capital to advance growth initiatives.