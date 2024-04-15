Richard DalBello: OSC to Set Up TraCSS Operations Centers in Maryland, Colorado

Richard DalBello, director of the Office of Space Commerce at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, said OSC has selected Colorado and Maryland to host the operations centers for its Traffic Coordination System for Space, or TraCSS, program, SpaceNews reported Friday.

NOAA will operate the primary operations center for the operational TraCSS platform at the David Skaggs Research Center in Boulder, Colorado, and a second center at another facility in Suitland, Maryland.

Sandy Magnus, the chief engineer for TraCSS, said during a panel at the 39th Space Symposium that the Suitland site will start operations first, as the Boulder facility will require some renovations to accommodate operations for the civil space traffic coordination system.

Once operational, the Boulder center will primarily oversee TraCSS operations while the Suitland facility will handle information technology and systems engineering support.

TraCSS aims to provide space situational awareness data and associated services to private and civil space operators.