ODNI’s John Beieler Assumes Chief AI Officer Role, Takes Charge of AI Council

John Beieler of the Office of the Director of National Intelligence confirmed during an event hosted by the Intelligence and National Security Alliance on April 4 that he has been appointed ODNI chief artificial intelligence officer, Federal News Network reported Thursday.

In his additional role, Beieler, who also serves as science and technology adviser to Director of National Intelligence and 2024 Wash100 award winner Avril Haines, heads a chief AI officers’ council, whose members come from the intelligence community’s 18 components and whose focus is AI governance.

Beieler told Federal News Network that, at the moment, the council is working on a directive that will instruct intelligence agencies concerning the deployment of AI and machine learning.

The directive also covers privacy protections and civil liberties that must be taken into account when the IC develops algorithms.

According to the chief AI officer, the council is also working to update ODNI’s AI strategy with a view “to make sure that we have that one consolidated viewpoint of, what do we think is important for AI and the IC.”