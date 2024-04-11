NSF & NobleReach Emerge Choose 11 Biotechnology Projects for Research Commercialization Pilot

Eleven biotechnology projects have been selected for inclusion in a pilot program that seeks to accelerate the translation of research efforts to commercially and socially impactful applications.

The National Science Foundation said Wednesday that the pilot, a $5 million collaboration with nonprofit organization NobleReach Emerge, would be used to inform translational funding opportunities in the future.

The 11 chosen projects are already recipients of funding from the NSF. Under the pilot program, the projects would receive additional investment.

Work has also been carried out to prepare the research for the market. Advisers from NobleReach Emerge helped the researchers determine the paths that could be taken towards product development. The advisers also supported the researchers with business fundamentals.

According to NSF Division of Translational Impacts Director Barry Johnson, the pilot program “can accelerate the translation of NSF’s investments in basic research to products that positively benefit society.”

For his part, Glenn Gaffney, chief strategy officer at NobleReach Emerge’s parent organization NobleReach Foundation, said, “We are excited to collaborate with these 11 research teams to help move new technologies, capabilities and services toward commercial use in support of NSF’s vision.”