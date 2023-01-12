NobleReach Emerge to Help Commercialize NSF-funded Research in New Partnership; Erwin Gianchandani Quoted

The National Science Foundation has teamed up with NobleReach Emerge to convert its research projects into biotechnology prototypes.

As part of the partnership, NobleReach will conduct needs assessment of NSF-funded research to help match them with entrepreneurs that can advise on product development and go-to-market strategy, NSF said.

The $5 million pilot program will initially use market research and grant analysis to select researchers and research with potential for commercial applications. NobleReach Emerge will deploy a team that will help them prepare their projects for marketization. Aside from product development, they will provide guidance in pitch deck creation and techno-economic analyses.

“The road to translate breakthrough research into technologies can be long and winding,” said Erwin Gianchandani, NSF assistant director for Technology, Innovation and Partnerships. “With this pilot effort, NSF hopes to equip interested researchers with the support and training necessary to much more seamlessly take the next step toward commercial and societal impact. Biotechnology breakthroughs contribute to a host of important applications, and we hope to support researchers as they begin their journey toward commercialization.”