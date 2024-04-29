Northrop Secures $388M Air Force Award for Continued Global Hawk Aircraft Sustainment

Northrop Grumman will continue providing logistics services in support of RQ-4 Global Hawk aircraft under a $387.5 million definitized contract action from the U.S. Air Force.

The company will perform sustainment work on the high-altitude, remotely-piloted surveillance aircraft at its San Diego, California sites and other locations for global customers through April 30, 2025, the Department of Defense said Friday.

NATO, South Korea and Japan procure the services through the Foreign Military Sales program, and Northrop is expected to conduct aircraft support at Sacheon and Osan Air Bases in South Korea, Misawa Air Base in Japan and Naval Air Station Sigonella in Italy.

Northrop has been providing services for South Korea’s Global Hawks since it received a $158.4 million undefinitized contract in November 2020. The company secured a $108.8 million contract modification the following year for the aircraft’s continued logistics support.

For the current action, Northrop is being obligated $33.7 million FMS funds at the time of award.