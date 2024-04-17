NASA Seeks Feedback on Space Technology Needs; Kurt Vogel Quoted

NASA’s Space Technology Mission Directorate is soliciting feedback from the U.S. aerospace community on nearly 190 space technology shortfalls or needs for future space exploration and science missions as it works to refine its strategy for prioritizing tech development investments.

“STMD is developing many critical technologies, but shifting to a more open and collaborative approach allows us to better prioritize our efforts and align with key stakeholder needs while ensuring we all get the most bang out of our investments,” Kurt Vogel, associate administrator for space technology at NASA Headquarters in Washington, said in a statement published Tuesday.

The space agency is seeking feedback on critical tech shortfalls, including cryogenic fluid management, additive manufacturing, advanced propulsion, in-situ resource utilization and thermal management systems.

NASA will gather data from industry, academia, government and other stakeholders through virtual meetings over the next month and create a final list of shortfall priorities.

The agency will assess its ongoing tech development initiatives against the priorities to determine new investments and identify potential adjustments within its portfolio.

Insights are due May 13.