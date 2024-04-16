LANL Installs Venado Supercomputer to Process Large-Scale AI Applications

The Department of Energy’s Los Alamos National Laboratory has unveiled its newest supercomputer called Venado, which is powered by Nvidia’s GH200 Grace Hopper Superchips designed to process high-performance computing and large-scale artificial intelligence applications.

Venado features Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s Cray EX supercomputer that can house the computing capacity of 2,560 direct, liquid-cooled Grace Hopper Superchips, LANL said Tuesday.

The supercomputer will use 920 NVIDIA Grace CPU Superchips, each consisting of 144 Arm cores to enable an increased high-performance computing performance.

“With its ability to incorporate artificial intelligence approaches, we are looking forward to seeing how the Venado system at Los Alamos can deliver new and meaningful results for areas of interest,” said David Turk, deputy secretary of DOE.

“Venado adds to our cutting-edge supercomputing that advances national security and basic research, and it will accelerate how we integrate artificial intelligence into meeting those challenges,” said Thom Mason, director of LANL.

The supercomputer is installed at LANL’s Nicholas C. Metropolis Center for Modeling and Simulation.