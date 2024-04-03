Kratos Demos XQ-58A Aircraft’s Electronic Attack Capability for Marine Corps

The XQ-58A Valkyrie aircraft of a Kratos Defense & Security Solutions division showcased its electronic warfare capabilities while in flight with two F-35 aircraft as part of a test supporting a U.S. Marine Corps program.

Kratos Unmanned Systems Division demonstrated Valkyrie’s integrated electronic attack capability as a culmination of the first phase of the Penetrating Affordable Autonomous Collaborative Killer – Portfolio, or PAACK-P, program, the company said Tuesday.

Achieving all flight test objectives, the aircraft was able to autonomously detect, identify and geolocate multiple tactically relevant targets of interest, then transmit emitter target track coordinates to collaborative assets. It also presented non-kinetic electronic attack effects against several emitters.

The test was supported by the 40th Flight Test Squadron, 96th Test Wing, and came after Kratos received a $22.9 million Phase 2 contract modification for more flight test demonstrations and engineering development.

“We’re proud to be pioneering these technologies with our integrated autonomous aircraft systems that truly validate the DoD’s goal of achieving effective, survivable, affordable mass,” commented Steve Fendley, president of Kratos Unmanned Systems Division.