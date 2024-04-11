Keith Hardiman Appointed Enterprise IT Director at Department of the Air Force

Keith Hardiman, former director of the Headquarters Air Force Information Management, has transitioned to the role of director of enterprise information technology at the Department of the Air Force, according to a DAF Chief Information Officer LinkedIn announcement.

He will have oversight of the management, planning, governance and resourcing for enterprise IT for DAF’s nearly $7 billion information and cyber enterprise.

Hardiman will build on his previous experience in managing the Air Force’s declassification office, publications distribution office and multimedia services.

In addition to his over two years of stay at DAF, the new enterprise IT director also served as the technical director and chief data officer for the Logistics Chief Information Officer Support Division, Directorate of Resource Integration, Deputy Chief of Staff for Logistics, Engineering and Force Protection, Headquarters U.S. Air Force.