High-Growth Friday Saved GovCon Index From Continuing Downward Trend

GovCon Index recovered from a streak of losses last week, growing by 0.13% overall and averaging at $4,786.97.

GovCon Index is an aggregate index that tracks real-time data from 30 major government contracting enterprises. With this information, users are empowered to evaluate not only the success of each individual company but also the current trends shaping the GovCon marketplace.

Last week’s top performer was V2X, which grew by a notable 7.13%. Lockheed Martin followed with an increase of 2.90%, and AeroVironment achieved the third spot in the ranks, rising by 1.93%. Fourth and fifth place were taken by Maximus (+1.77%) and RTX (+1.44%), respectively.

GovCon Index began the week with a decline of 0.69%. An upward shift occurred on Tuesday, but the GovCon Index dropped again on Wednesday and Thursday. An increase of 1.08% on Friday brought GovCon Index back to an upward direction.