GSA Unveils Open Government Federal Advisory Committee; Krystal Brumfield Quoted

The General Services Administration has started soliciting nominations for potential members of a new federal advisory committee, or FACA, that will advise the agency on open government initiatives, efforts to enhance public access to government records and data and advance equity in open government programs.

GSA said Friday the new Open Government Federal Advisory Committee is backed by the Open Government Secretariat Program Management Office and will operate in accordance with the Federal Advisory Committee Act.

The new advisory panel will consist of representatives from the federal, state and local governments, academia and industry and will be selected based on their qualifications and backgrounds and FACA requirements.

“GSA looks forward to welcoming a diverse group of voices from civil society to this important new federal advisory committee,” said Krystal Brumfield, associate administrator for governmentwide policy at GSA.

“The OG FAC will allow GSA to tackle emerging open government issues, challenges, and opportunities through expert advice from these stakeholders. We look forward to receiving innovative suggestions on the development of the sixth Open Government National Action Plan as well as other efforts to strengthen open government policy and public engagement,” added Brumfield.

The GSA Open Government Secretariat will hold a virtual public meeting on May 10 to respond to questions regarding the timeline and selection process.