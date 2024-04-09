EPA, GSA Direct Custodial Contractors to Use PFAS-Free Cleaning Products

The Environmental Protection Agency and the General Services Administration are requiring government contractors to prioritize the purchase of sustainable products for federal buildings that are free of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, also known as “forever chemicals.”

The requirement will cover GSA’s more than 600 custodial services contracts in accordance with President Biden’s Federal Sustainability Plan, which directs agencies to prioritize the procurement of PFAS-free products, EPA said Monday.

Under the directive, federal contractors are required to use cleaning products certified to ecolabels such as EPA’s Safer Choice certification, which certifies ingredients that are safer for human health and the environment.

Contractors must also prioritize cleaners and hand soaps with Green Seal GS-37, Green Seal GS-41, or Green Seal GS-53 certifications.

“Changing the requirements in our contracts is a way to answer President Biden’s call for the federal government to lead by example in buying sustainable products and services,” said GSA Administrator Robin Carnahan.