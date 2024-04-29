DOD Looks to Develop Transportable Joint Cyber Hunt Kit Prototype

The Department of Defense is requesting proposals from industry sources capable of providing a joint cyber hunt kit prototype designed to conduct hunt operations on defense networks.

The Defense Innovation Unit said the prototype project aims to develop a next-generation deployable hunt kit with commercial off-the-shelf technologies and open-source software capabilities to detect advanced persistent threats on DOD networks and analyze their tactics, techniques and procedures.

DOD expects the cyber hunt kit to function as a transportable “security operations center (SOC) in a box” and include applications for case management and workflow management and extended detection and response operations.

The Pentagon aims to award an other transaction agreement to a vendor to build a prototype hunt kit within four months. During this phase, the vendor must deliver a fully integrated and configured software tool designed to enhance workflows, dataflows and user experience.