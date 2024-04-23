DOD Awards Funding for Hypersonic Materials & Processing Technologies Development

Nine performers have been awarded $26.6 million in total by the Manufacturing Technology office within the Office of the Secretary of Defense for the Joint Acceleration of Hypersonic Vehicle Aerostructure Alternatives program, which seeks to develop materials and processing technologies for hypersonic systems.

Under JAHVAA, the awardees will work to develop and test non-carbon/carbon thermal protection systems materials with the aim of establishing trusted design allowable data, the Department of Defense Manufacturing Technology Program website said Monday.

JAHVAA will feature a 36-month period of performance split into three phases, each of which will pose a challenge problem that the awardees will have to address using the material and processing capabilities they have proposed.

The program was awarded through the Strategic & Spectrum Missions Advanced Resilient Trusted Systems other transaction authority contract vehicle, which is managed by the National Security Technology Accelerator.