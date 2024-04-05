Dave Luber Named NSA Cybersecurity Director

Dave Luber, a senior executive with over 37 years of experience in the federal government, has taken on the role of director of cybersecurity within the National Security Agency.

He succeeds Rob Joyce, who retired after serving for over three decades within NSA, the agency said Thursday.

Joyce, a two-time Wash100 awardee, assumed the role of cybersecurity director within NSA in 2021.

In this capacity, Luber leads NSA’s Cybersecurity Directorate, which helps prevent cyberthreats facing the Department of Defense, national security systems and the defense industrial base.

Luber’s career in government has included time serving as deputy director of cybersecurity within NSA, executive director of U.S. Cyber Command, director of NSA Colorado and program director within the Office of the Undersecretary of Defense for Intelligence.

