Army Launches New Digital Learning Management Tech; Tim Hale Quoted

The U.S. Army’s Program Executive Office Enterprise Information Systems, also known as PEO EIS, has unveiled a new enterprise learning management system designed to provide soldiers and civilians with a key platform for asynchronous digital learning.

The Army Training Information System product office within PEO EIS launched the ATIS Learning platform in late March to replace the two-decade-old Army Learning Management System—or ALMS—which delivered more than 600 course offerings to nearly 1.5 million users in the past year.

“ATIS Learning is the first capability to be released from the ATIS objective environment,” said Tim Hale, product manager for ATIS at PEO EIS.

“We have created a learning management system that will see the U.S. Army well into the 21st century and will support the growing needs of a modern fighting force,” Hale added.

The ATIS Learning platform works to help warfighters assess, manage and complete their online training, comes with a modernized user interface and improved course finding features and has been developed using Agile software development processes.

Starting this summer, PEO EIS will allow select units to offer feedback on Small Unit Leader and Digital Job Book tools of the new digital learning platform.

